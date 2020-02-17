Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Champs UniKL undefeated

Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh


Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) players celebrate after winning the MHL title at Bukit Jalil. -Bernama

Champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) ended their Malaysia Hockey League campaign undefeated when they drew 1-1 with Tenaga Nasional in their final match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



UniKL topped the standings with 40 points, followed by Tenaga (32), Terengganu HT (31) and Maybank (20).

“I’m a little disappointed as the players took things casually today (yesterday). Otherwise I have no issues and now we have to be sharper in the TNB Cup semi-finals,” said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj after the prize-giving ceremony.

Tenaga took the lead through Shahril Saabah in the 51st minute before Ashran Hamsani equalised five minutes later.

RESULTS — Men: Maybank 2 Terenggan HT 2, Tenaga 1 UniKL 1, UiTM 4 TNB Thunderbolts 1.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.