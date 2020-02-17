By Jugjet Singh





Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) players celebrate after winning the MHL title at Bukit Jalil. -Bernama



Champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) ended their Malaysia Hockey League campaign undefeated when they drew 1-1 with Tenaga Nasional in their final match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





UniKL topped the standings with 40 points, followed by Tenaga (32), Terengganu HT (31) and Maybank (20).



“I’m a little disappointed as the players took things casually today (yesterday). Otherwise I have no issues and now we have to be sharper in the TNB Cup semi-finals,” said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj after the prize-giving ceremony.



Tenaga took the lead through Shahril Saabah in the 51st minute before Ashran Hamsani equalised five minutes later.



RESULTS — Men: Maybank 2 Terenggan HT 2, Tenaga 1 UniKL 1, UiTM 4 TNB Thunderbolts 1.



New Straits Times