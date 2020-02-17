Hampstead & Westminster held leaders Surbiton to a 1-1 draw in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday, the first points they have dropped this season.





Surbiton took the lead took the lead in the 44th minute when Scott Evans found the net from open play.



The home side hit back four minutes later through a Josh Kelly field goal to level the scores.



Neither team could find a winner in the remaining minutes so both teams took a point apiece.



Holcombe produced a solid performance as they won 3-1 at home against Brooklands MU.



The away side started the brightest when Leo Watton scored from open play after only six minutes, but Harry Trusler equalised for Holcombe shortly before half time.



Nicholas Bandurak netted from free play in the 48th minute to give the home side the lead before Jeremy Edwards sealed the points seven minutes from time.



The University of Exeter leapfrogged Reading with a 3-2 win at home to move off the bottom of the table.



George Carson gave the home side the lead in the 11th minute after scoring from free play.



Ciaran O’Connell and Finlay Quaile netted in quick succession for Reading to give the away side a 2-1 lead at half time.



Simon Mantell levelled the affair in the 46th minute before Archie Winter scored the winner from open play in the 62nd to give the University of Exeter only their second victory of the campaign and breathe new life into their battle against the drop.



Division One South



Oxford Hawks came out on top in an exciting affair as they won 6-5 at Havant in the Men’s Hockey League Division One South on Sunday.



Jack Biggs (2), Ted Bennett, Andy Watts, Freddie Smith and Edward Tristem were all on the scoresheet for Oxford Hawks.



Manuel Silvetti (2), Charlie Stubbings, Jonathan Pickett and Atiq Arshad all netted for the hosts.



The result means that Havant missed out on an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table as Oxted’s game versus Brighton & Hove was postponed due to weather.



Canterbury produced a good performance as they won 3-1 at Teddington.



Richard Kier gave the away side the lead from open play after only two minutes.



Phil Lewis levelled for Teddington before Adam Lee-Browne and Callum Brown-Lea secured the points for Canterbury.



Division One North



Four goals from Simon Egerton helped Bowdon to a 5-4 win at City of Peterborough in Division One North, maintaining their promotion push.



Richie Dawson-Smith also scored as Bowdon denied second-bottom Peterborough a dramatic result. The home side’s goals came from Sam Blunt, Ben Read, Alex Armstrong and Adam Wilson.



Bowdon are now second and just three points behind leaders University of Durham who, like Cardiff & Met in third, did not play last weekend.



The University of Birmingham won 4-2 at Leeds with goals coming from Matthew Simonds, Matthew Court, Thomas Thorne and Cuthbert Shepherd.



Goals in the first eight minutes from Jake Owen and Rohan Bhuhi were enough for Loughborough Students to win 2-1 at Sheffield Hallam on Saturday evening, while the match between the University of Nottingham and Olton & West Warwicks ended 3-3.



Conference North



Lichfield climbs up to third in the Conference North table after a win and a draw over the weekend.



They were 5-0 winners over bottom of the table Wakefield on Saturday with Harry Benson and Adrian Gilbert both scoring twice. And Gilbert bagged two more on Sunday as Lichfield were held to a 3-3 draw with Timperley, for whom Connor Miller scored twice.



Leaders Deeside Ramblers were 3-1 winners over visitors Alderley Edge with Rashad Al-Fazari scoring two and Russ Hornby one, while Belper remain second in the table despite their match with Didsbury Northern being postponed.



Elsewhere Barford Tigers won 7-2 at Preston and Doncaster were 4-0 winners at Wakefield.



Conference East



Leaders Wapping were beaten 1-0 at St Albans, cutting their lead to six points with second-placed Chichester winning 4-3 at Spencer.



George Scott scored for St Albans to inflict only Wapping’s second loss of the season.



Meanwhile, Chichester’s Alex Pendle scored twice while other goals came from Alex Baxter and Joseph Budgen. Spencer’s scorers were Kyle Good, Will Devitt and Neil Hamilton, but it wasn’t quite enough for the win.



Elsewhere Harleston Magpies were 6-1 winners over Bedford with Oakley Elsom scoring twice, while Old Loughtonians and London Edwardians drew 1-1.



Conference West



The University of Bristol shut out promotion rivals Richmond, winning 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Thomas Minall (2) and Will Jones. That leaves them three points behind Richmond in second.



Leaders Old Cranleighans are another five points ahead following their 3-1 victory over Cardiff University, with Will Marshall scoring twice for Cranleighans.



Elsewhere Ashmoor beat host Cheltenham 8-2, Harborne were 4-2 winners at home against Khalsa Leamington, and Isca were 1-0 winners over the University of Exeter 2s.



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 15 February 2020):



Division One North: Sheffield Hallam 1, Loughborough Students 2.



Conference East: Spencer 3, Chichester 4; Old Loughtonians 1, London Edwardians 1.



Conference West: Harborne 4, Khalsa Leamington 2.



Conference North: Lichfield 5, Wakefield 0.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 16 February 2020):



Premier Division: Hampstead & Westminster 1, Surbiton 1; Holcombe 3, Brooklands MU 1; Univ of Exeter 3, Reading 2.



Division One North: City of Peterborough 4, Bowdon 5; Leeds 2, Univ of Birmingham 4; Sheffield Hallam 1, Loughborough Students 2; Univ of Nottingham 3, Olton & West Warwicks 3.



Division One South: Havant 5, Oxford Hawks 6; Teddington 1, Canterbury 3.



Conference East: Harleston Magpies 6, Bedford 1; Old Loughtonians 1, London Edwardians 1; Spencer 3, Chichester 4; St Albans 1, Wapping 0.



Conference North: Lichfield 5, Wakefield 0; Deeside Ramblers 3, Alderley Edge 1; Lichfield 3, Timperley 3; Preston 2, Barford Tigers 7; Wakefield 0, Doncaster 4.



Conference West: Cheltenham 2, Ashmoor 8; Harborne 4, Khalsa Leamington 2; Isca 1, Univ of Exeter 2s 0; Old Cranleighans 3, Cardiff university 1; Univ of Bristol 3, Richmond 0.



England Hockey Board Media release