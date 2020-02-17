The final FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures of the weekend took place in Argentina, with the Netherlands men and women both achieving positive results against the host nation on a weather affected evening in Buenos Aires.





For the second day in succession, the Netherlands men claimed a bonus point against Olympic champions Argentina by winning a shoot-out after regular time finished with the scores locked at 2-2. The result sees the Dutch strengthen their hold on second position in the FIH Hockey Pro League table, leaving them three points behind league leaders Belgium with both having played six matches.

Lucas Vila and Agustin Mazzilli established a 2-0 lead for Los Leones before the Netherlands pulled a goal back on the stroke of half time through Mirco Pruijser. The Oranje piled on the pressure in the third and fourth quarters but had to wait until the 56th minute before eventually finding the equaliser, with Player of the Match Robbert Kemperman firing home a first-time strike to trigger the shoot-out for the bonus point. Misses from Lucas Martinez and Mazzilli in the one-on-ones proved costly, with Jeroen Hertzberger, Seve van Ass, Thijs van Dam and Mirco Pruijser successfully converting to ensure that the Netherlands leave Argentina with four points from the maximum six on offer in this weekend’s matches.

Reflecting on the game, Netherlands ace Kemperman said: "I think we played really well, it was a solid game and we created a lot of chances. We can be happy with today, I think the score could have been much bigger. We created a lot of chances, a lot of PCs, but we won the shoot-out so in the end we can be happy."

More information on the match can be found on the live reporting page by clicking here.

The second match in Buenos Aires was heavily affected by a lightning storm that resulted in a delay of nearly two hours, but eventually it was the Netherlands who emerged triumphant, taking a 3-1 victory over hosts Argentina. The victory helped the Dutch extend their advantage at the top of the FIH Hockey Pro League, moving onto 15 points, five clear of New Zealand in second position and six ahead of third placed Argentina.



The weather delay arrived mid-way through the first quarter with the score at 0-0, but when play eventually resumed it was the host nation who took the lead thanks to Agustina Gorzelany’s low penalty corner early in the second period. The Netherlands restored parity on the stroke of half time through Frederique Matla’s penalty corner drag-flick before moving ahead in the third quarter when Yibbi Janssen found the target from another penalty corner situation. The scoring was completed in the last second of the match by Kyra Fortuin, who angled a Lidewij Welten pass into the Argentine net to earn a measure of revenge following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Las Leonas.



"We wanted to play with more energy and I think we had a way better connection than we did yesterday”, said Netherlands star Laura Nunnink, who was named Player of the Match. “We worked really hard to be an option for each other and play a passing game, so that was the difference."



More information on the match can be found on the live reporting page by clicking here.



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



FIH Hockey Pro League

Sunday 16 February – Evening session



CENARD – Buenos Aires (ARG)



Men’s result: Argentina 2, Netherlands 2 – Netherlands win 4-3 in shoot-out (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Robbert Kemperman (NED)

Umpires: Jakub Mejzlik (CZE), Steve Rogers (AUS) & Maggie Giddens (USA - video)



Women’s result: Argentina 1, Netherlands 3 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Laura Nunnink (NED)

Umpires: Michelle Meister (GER), Maggie Giddens (USA) & Steve Rogers (AUS - video)



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site