2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 17 February
15 Feb 2020 NZL v ESP (RR) 1 - 4
15 Feb 2020 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (1 - 3 SO)
16 Feb 2020 NZL v ESP (RR) 3 - 2
16 Feb 2020 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 4 SO)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11
|8
|14
|2
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|17
|17
|0
|11
|3
|India
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9
|3
|8
|4
|Spain
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|19
|27
|-8
|7
|5
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|11
|2
|6
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|7
|Argentina
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|9
|New Zealand
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|19
|-11