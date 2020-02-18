



East Grinstead’s men and women were in EuroHockey Indoor Club action over the weekend as they took on elite opposition from across Europe.





The women’s team, who were competing in the top tier of the competition, began with a closely fought draw (0-0) against Club Campo de Madrid in their initial match. However, consecutive defeats to MSC Sumchanka (5-1) and HDM (5-0) meant the team would miss out on a semi-final berth and go into Pool C.



The team began Pool C well, opening with an emphatic 4-1 victory over SV Arminen as Harriet Mitchell, Sophie Bray, Courtney Hansford and Katerina Lacina all struck.



But, after drawing against Club Campo de Madrid in Pool A (the result being carried over due to the Spanish side also falling into Pool C), the team needed a positive result in their final match against Dinamo Elektrostal. It was the Russian side who prevailed, taking a 10-3 victory to ensure they would top Pool C and relegate EG in third, just one point below the Madrid based team in second place.







East Grinstead’s men commenced the EuroHockey Club Indoor Trophy in Alanya with a solid 6-3 victory over Three Rock Rovers, Joe Naughalty and Tijn van Groesen on target with Simon Faulkner and Ben Mackay recording braces.



The team followed this up with another victory, this time a much closer 5-4 win over Dutch side SCHC, as van Groesen and Alexander Hammersbach added to Naughalty’s hattrick to guarantee their place in Pool D where they could battle it out for promotion to the top tier.



A 7-4 defeat to Hockey Klub Zelina, who topped the table, in their final Pool A match was followed up by a thrilling 7-7 draw to Luc Ronchin HC in which van Groesen’s last minute goal secured the tie and completed his hattrick.



Despite putting in several good performances and enjoying a positive tournament, it wasn’t to end with promotion as the team fell to a 6-4 defeat to Turkish side Gaziantep Polisguku SK in their final match, meaning the side would miss out on a top two finish.



Having given a good account of themselves in the competition, Patrick Smith also scooped the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award after some special showings in the East Grinstead net.



For more event information and full results please click HERE for the women’s competition or HERE for the men’s tournament.







