Image Taken by Jennifer Richardson



CHULA VISTA, Calif. - The second day of competition between the U.S. Rise Women's National Team and Canada's U-18 team saw USA added two more wins at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.





In game 3, the first quarter was a nervy affair as both teams felt their way into the match. It would take until the final minute of frame for USA to open the scoring as Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.) fired in a backhand from the top of circle. Wadas tallied her second in the 21st minute as the ball was pulled back from the baseline to beat the advancing Canada goalkeeper before being knocked home from close range. Before the half was out, Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.) added a third for USA off a penalty corner drag flick which found its way past the Canada goalkeeper after a cruel deflection off a defender.



Attacking through the baseline would pay dividends in the second half as Kiersten Thomassey (New Albany, Ohio) scored two well taken goals from close range in the 34th and 56th minutes. Between Thomassey's two goals, Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) found the back of the net with a deft deflection after a series of well worked passes through the circle. USA defeated Canada, 6-0.



“We made adjustments after yesterday and improved in today's game," said Yeager, following the match. "Our press was effective, we moved the ball well and created opportunities in the circle."



Game 4 of the series was a tight affair through three quarters before the Rise USWNT scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to finish 6-1 winners.



Anna Castaldo (Endicott, N.Y.) got things going in the first quarter as she slammed in a shot on the run from the top of the circle to cap off a nice period of possession from USA. However, the red, white and blue were not able to add to their advantage and Canada continued to threaten as USA went into the halftime break leading 1-0.



Midway through the third quarter, Claudia Thomas (Louisville, Ky.) saw her penalty corner effort deflect off a Canada defender to beat the goalkeeper and double USA’s advantage. This was short lived as a turnover on a USA outlet was punished by Canada in an efficient manner to cut the lead in half, 2-1.



USA continued to press and, combined with some nice build up play from the back, Barbara Civitella (Wayne, Pa.) scored two goals from close range, the second an exquisite behind the back deflection. Not to be outdone, Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.) added two of her own, the first a deflection off a shot from Thomas and the second a sharp rebound after the Canada goalkeeper saved Castaldo’s initial effort.



“Today’s game against Canada was a big step up and improvement from yesterday," said Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.). "Going into the game we were focused on our connections and maintaining possession while creating attack which we did efficiently. We are excited to work to improve even more for our final games tomorrow and continue on an upward trajectory."



The Rise USWNT has two more matches today, February 17, to round out the six-game series against Canada's U-18 team. These games will not be live streamed. This event is open to the public and admission is free.



Rise USWNT vs. Canada U-18 Games



Monday, February 17 Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada. 3:15 p.m. PT



USFHA media release