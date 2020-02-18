KARACHI: The Pakistan hockey team's ongoing training camp is likely to be shifted to some other city due to the visiting MCC side's matches and the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).





The Green-shirts are preparing in Lahore for the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, which will be played in Malaysia in April. The MCC team will play their third and fourth match on Monday (today) and Wednesday, while the PSL matches in Lahore will begin February 21.



According to sources, due to strict security measures for the MCC side's matches and the PSL, in which many international stars are featuring, the hockey team's training camp will be shifted from Lahore.



The National Hockey Stadium, where the Green-shirts are training, is located near the Gaddafi Stadium where PSL matches will be held. Last month, during Pakistan cricket team's T20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore, the training camp of the junior hockey side was also halted for ten days because of stringent security arrangements.



