By Jugjet Singh





Coach K. Dharmaraj (left) meeting West Java officials



KUALA LUMPUR: After his relationship with the Hockey Confederation (MHC) soured, former national women's coach K. Dharmaraj will soon pack his bags and leave for Indonesia.





Dharmaraj signed a deal with Indonesia's West Java province today, and it could lead to bigger things by the end of the year.



After the MHC did not extend their coaches’ contracts (which ended on Dec 21) and told them to re-apply for their positions, Dharmaraj decided to quit for good due to the friction between himself and his employer.



After announcing his stand at a press conference, the former national coach was overwhelmed with offers from around the world.



Dharmaraj decided to take the West Java offer because they have presented a 12-year plan leading to their bid to host the 2032 Olympics.



After winning praise for hosting the 2018 Asian Games, Indonesia put in a bid last year for the Olympics.



New Straits Times