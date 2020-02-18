India will host the 2021 Men's Hockey Junior World Cup while South Africa was awarded the hosting rights for the Women's Junior World Cup.



Uthra Ganesan





India's junior team lifted the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy held at Lucknow in 2016. - Rajeev Bhatt



India would be hosting the 2021 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, making it the second big-ticket event awarded to the country for the second time on the trot.





The defending champion had hosted the 2016 edition as well, becoming the first host nation to lift the trophy defeating Belgium 2-1 in the final. On Monday, the FIH named India as the host for the next edition as well, ensuring the marquee event in the sport remains within the country at both senior and junior levels.



India has already been named as the host for the 2023 Men’s World Cup after the 2018 edition. However, while the senior event would be held in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the venue and dates for the junior event would be decided at a later stage. The 2016 edition was held to packed houses in Lucknow.



The FIH meanwhile also decided that the next women’s Junior World Cup would be held for the first time ever in Africa, naming Potchefstroom, South Africa, as the host.



The 16-team men’s event would include six from Europe, four from Asia and two each from Africa, Oceania and Pan America. For the women, Pan-Am gets an extra spot and Asia loses one. While the European teams have already been decided following the continental qualifiers last year, the rest would be finalised by the end of this year. The Junior Asia Cup and the African qualifiers would be held in June followed by Pan-Am event in December.



Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and France have already booked their spots. Among the women, Russia replaces France as the sixth team.



