s2h team





Pic: Bedecked Dhyan Chand Stadium, Lucknow, venue of the 2017 Jr men's World Cup



After hosting twice earlier in a row, India will now be donning the mantle for third time as hosts of the Junior Men's World Cup with the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH) choosing it for the 2021 number as well. In all likelihood, a city in the Chhatishgarh State -- Raipur, its capital, hosted the 2015 HWL Finals -- may be allotted as host city in India if available info are any indication. However, it is observed India's eager and enthusiasm to host major global events is restricted to only Men's though women's hockey is equally bringing laurels to the country if not more.





Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi hosted the 2013 number where Malaysia & France turned out to be the surprise packs. Three years later, another Dhyan Chand stadium, now in Lucknow, saw the hosts winning the title beating Belgium for the ultimate honours.



With the FIH announcement, India will have the rare distinction of host of next Jr and Sr World Cup 2022.



India has been hosting big ticket field hockey events regularly since 2010. It hosted Sr World Cup twice and Jr Twice in the interregnum. Next numbers of the both events will also be held in India.



However, it is worthwhile to mention here that Hockey India's interest is restricted to Men's events only, though it often hosted World and Olympic Qualifiers for both. The state of affairs is unfathomable as women too bring laurels to the country in equal measure even in terms of medals. In the recent Asian Games at Jakarta, for an instance, Rani Rampal's women won Silver while their much favoured and pampered male counterparts could only manage a bronze.



A sort of gender parity can do wonders for the nation which still is passionate about field hockey.



