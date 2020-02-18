Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

First FIH Hockey Junior World Cup on African soil

Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 18
View Comments



Lausanne, Switzerland: The next Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup will be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in 2021. While the dates will be determined later, FIH can confirm that the competition will be played towards the end of that year. It is the first time that the African continent will organize the pinnacle of junior hockey.



The Men’s edition will be staged in India. Venue and dates will be confirmed at a later stage but the event will also take place at the end of 2021.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup involves the best of young talents globally. This is the perfect platform for under-21 players to unleash their raw skill onto the international hockey scene and progress further to become the stars of tomorrow, making this event a unique one!

16 teams will compete for the title, with continental quotas established as follows:

Men

    Africa: 2 teams
    Asia: 4 (including India, as hosts)
    Europe: 6
    Oceania: 2
    Pan America: 2

 Women

    Africa: 2 teams (including South Africa, as hosts)
    Asia: 3
    Europe: 6
    Oceania: 2
    Pan America: 3

The European Continental Championships were completed in 2019 and saw the following teams qualify:

    Men: Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France
    Women: Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Russia, England

 The next Continental qualifiers are scheduled throughout 2020:

    Asia:  April 2020 (Women), June 2020 (Men)
    Africa: June 2020
    Pan America: December 2020
    Oceania: TBC

The full qualification criteria are available here

The 2016 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups were won by Argentina (Women) and India (Men). For more information on these events, please click here.

#RisingStars

FIH site

