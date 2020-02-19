The first date in this jam-packed, action-filled hockey calendar that travels to ten regions in KwaZulu Natal takes place on the added bonus day this leap year, on Saturday 29 February.





Celebrating the magnificent milestone of 100 tournaments, pictured at the date announcement for the tenth SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge are Claire Hogg (SPAR KZN’s sponsorships controller), Les Galloway (director of school girl sport) and Nozipho Mkhize (SPAR KZN’s advertising and sponsorship manager).



LEAPING into its tenth year, and notching up a momentous milestone, the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge’s first tournament of the year significantly tips off its 100th overall tournament in South Africa.





The first date in this jam-packed, action-filled hockey calendar that travels to ten regions in KwaZulu Natal takes place on the added bonus day this leap year, on Saturday 29 February. Host for this year’s Northern KZN Regional are Pioneer High School.



The first of four regionals in March heads back to Durban for the Durban Central Regional where Durban Girls’ College will host teams at their astro on Saturday 7 March.



The following day, Sunday 8 March, the tournament moves to Ashton International College in Ballito for the Durban North Regional. Ashton welcomes the tournament onto their recently unveiled international-spec astro turf.



The fourth and fifth tournaments travels to Hilton where both the Pietermaritzburg Central and Pietermaritzburg North Regionals will take place at St Anne’s College on Saturday 14 March.



After a short two week break, Kingsway High School will host the Durban South Regional at 3 Schools Trust on Sunday 5 April. Staying south, the tournament hits the road travelling to Matatiele for the Southern KZN Regional where King Edward High School will host teams on Saturday 18 April.



Max Oliva, managing director of SPAR KZN said, “SPAR KZN is delighted with the success of this tournament that began in KwaZulu-Natal in 2011 quickly became a highlight on the sports calendar; and has since been introduced to a number of our neighbouring provinces.”



“With the upcoming milestone of the 100 overall tournaments next month, we look forward to watching the action unfold and its success in the future. With 2020 being a big year for sports, with the Olympics taking place in Tokyo – we are delighted that our South African hockey teams will feature as well and look forward to seeing how many ladies donning the green and gold in Japan have been a part of our humble journey.”



The top team from each region will play in their regional at the Grand Finals which takes place at St Mary’s D.S.G on the 18 and 19 July.



