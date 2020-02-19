By K.M. Boopathy





KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman Zaharudin. -- Pix: NSTP File Pix



HOCKADEMY will be allowed to play in the Vivian May Soars Cup semi-finals today despite the controversy surrounding their eligibility.





Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) sent a letter of protest on Monday claiming that HockAdemy, formed less than six months ago, were not affiliated with the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) and thus should not have been allowed to play in the Malaysia Women’s Hockey League (MWHL).



The newly-formed KL-based club won the MWHL crown recently.



Upon receiving the protest letter, Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer Norfaraha Hashim wrote to KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman Zaharudin on the same day seeking a written explanation and to provide the necessary documents.



Megat, in his written explanation, replied that HockAdemy had applied via email to become a KLHA affiliate on Jan 3.



“The application was approved in principle. However, KLHA have not had their supreme council meeting to endorse the application due to shortage of time and lack of quorum,” said Megat.



According to the KLHA constitution, any affiliation must be approved in a KLHA supreme council meeting.



Megat also submitted HockAdemy’s affiliation fee receipt and recommendation letter from the Malaysia College Old Boys Association,



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Anil Jeet Singh said the matter will be deliberated by MHC’s technical committee today.



“MHC have received a reply together with the supporting documents from Megat. MHC will allow HockAdemy to play Police Blue Warriors tomorrow (today),” said Anil.



“Based on the letter, it indicates that Megat did not follow procedures. However, it is for the MHC technical committee to deliberate and make recommendations.



“MHC will take all aspects into consideration before making the final decision.”



New Straits Times