By K.M. Boopathy





Siti Asma’a Ahmad Kamil. NSTP PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Siti Asma’a Ahmad Kamil is eager to stand between the posts in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Guzal Bakhavaddin of Kazakhstan when Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) take on PKS Uniten in the semi-finals of the Vivian May Soars Cup tomorrow.





Guzal, who helped TLHT finish second in the Malaysia Women’s Hockey League (MWHL), has returned to Kazakhstan for a national team trial.



TLHT lost the league crown to newcomers HockAdemy by two points.



Last year, TLHT won the league title and were joint champions with China’s Liaoning Infinite Space HC in the Vivian May Soars Cup.



Siti Asma’a, 22, said Guzal absence is a loss but vowed to give her best in the semi-finals today.



“Guzal will be missed but we don’t want it to be an excuse when we face Uniten tomorrow,” said Siti Asma’a.



“We must try to defend our Cup after losing the league crown.”



Guzal said: “I have no choice but to return and join my national team. If I get an opportunity, I will definitely return next year.”



In the other semi-final, HockAdemy play PDRM Blue Warriors.



FIXTURES



Vivian May Soars Cup (S-Finals)



Today



TLHT v PKS United (4pm), HockAdemy v PDRM Blue Warriors (6pm)



* matches at National Hockey Stadium, Pitch II.



New Straits Times