By Jugjet Singh





Charity Shield and Malaysia Hockey League champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur are favourites to lift the TNB Cup this season.



ONLY one shot — that’s all the four TNB Cup semi-finalists will get today at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





After decades of hosting two-leg quarter-finals or semi-finals, this year’s edition will see teams which fall into slumber mode, even momentarily, being ejected from the competition.



Charity Shield and Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are the overwhelming favourites against Maybank, while the other semi-final between Tenaga Nasional and Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) might need a shootout to decide the winners.



In the MHL, UniKL recorded 4-2 and 4-0 wins over Maybank while Tenaga defeated THT 4-2 in the first round but lost 1-0 to the Terengganu side in the second.



UniKL chief executive officer and hockey club president Prof Datuk Dr Mazliham Su’ud is looking forward to a treble finish.



“As champions, we must play like champions. UniKL’s target this season is to win all three trophies,” he said.



“We have come this far in realising our dream, and UniKL’s unblemished record in the league speaks volume of our strength, commitment and more importantly the professionalism in the team.



“While I congratulate the players for their effort in winning the Charity Shield and league, my biggest fear is complacency setting in. Our mission is not completed as we need to advance to the TNB Cup final and win it as well.”



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj said: “We need to be focused and also enjoy the game with a deep sense of commitment.”



Yesterday, the UniKL management honoured their players with awards.



Midfielder Baljit Singh Charun received the most consistent player award. Other players honoured were Faid Farhadh Shah (most improved player), Farhan Zain (most supportive player); Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (most courageous player) and Izwan Firdaus Tajuddin (most memorable goal).



TODAY: S-Finals — Men: Tenaga Nasional v THT (4pm, Pitch I), UniKL v Maybank (6pm, Pitch I).



Women: Terengganu Ladies v PKS UniTen (4pm, Pitch II), HockAdemy v Police Blue Warriors (6pm, Pitch II).



*Matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



