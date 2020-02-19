



The EuroHockey Indoor Club Cups both were won by German clubs as Club an der Alster and Düsseldorfer HC landed the titles last weekend.





For Alster, they were in danger in their group but eventually ran up a 10-8 win over Belgium’s White Star to reach the semi-finals after an earlier 5-4 loss to Austria’s SV Arminen.



They added a 6-5 semi-final win over Polish hosts WKS Grunwald Poznan to reach a final rematch with Arminen in which they nailed three penalty corners via Niklas Bruns, Anton Boeckel and Patrick Schmidt for a 3-0 lead.



Arminen pulled one back from Alexander Bele but Alster held on for a 3-1 win the European title for the first time since 2012 and their third time in total.



For Düsseldorf, they won five out of five matches in the Hague, culminating in their final win over hdm.



Sabine Markert opened the scoring from a corner in the opening minutes but the Dutch side fought back to lead 2-1 in the third quarter thanks to Tessa Clasener and Pien van Nes.



But the German club finished well with three goals in the last 11 minutes with Luisa Steindor making it all square at 2-2 going into the fourth quarter. Markert and Sara Strauss netted to close out the win.



Euro Hockey League media release