U.S. Men’s Masters National Indoor Team to Participate in Masters O-40 Four Nations Indoor Field Hockey Festival in Toronto this Weekend

Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 27
TORONTO, Canada – This weekend, USA will have representation at the men’s Masters O-40 Four Nations Indoor Field Hockey Festival held at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada. Taking place from February 21 to 23, the red, white and blue team will consist of athletes from the O-40 to O-50 age groups who will compete against two teams from Canada, along with England and Guyana.



The U.S. Men’s Masters National Indoor Team will use this tournament as an opportunity to gather team cohesion and to keep continuity in the program in anticipation of the 2021 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup.

Masters O-40 Four Nations Indoor Field Hockey Festival – USA Competing Squad

Fernando Diez de Onate (Key Biscayne, Fla.), David Eddie (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Andre Ferguson (Attleboro, Mass.), Stuart Gower-Jackson (Bentonville, Ark.), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.), Bob Khosla (Mesa, Ariz.), Barry Merriman (Washington, D.C.), Manuel Morales (Miami, Fla.), Jaime Rodriguez (West Springfield, Mass.), Roberto Sabella (Key Biscayne, Fla.), Noel Samu (Waltham, Mass.), David Sculley (Cambridge, Mass.)

The USA squad will be coached by Nichols Govia.

5 Nations Masters Indoor Tournament – USA Schedule

Friday, February 21 USA vs. England 11:30 a.m. ET
 USA vs. Canada (white) 1:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 22 USA vs. Canada (red) 12:30 p.m. ET
 USA vs. Guyana 3:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 23 Placement Games TBD

USFHA media release

