



Last year Polytan Asia Pacific started a big movement in global hockey! Big Stadium Hockey introduced the world to the first-ever environmentally-sustainable, mobile hockey pitch, which enabled the sport to reach people and places unlike ever before.





The Twickenham Stoop in the UK – a 15,000 seat rugby stadium – was the first large-scale venue to host a Big Stadium Hockey match. Kirsten Pearce, NZ Black Sticks striker, was full of praise for the concept – “It was insane and amazing. It brought our sport to where it should be in front of big crowds and big audiences.” More Big Stadium Hockey matches followed at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK and Energia Park in Dublin.



Working in conjunction with Polypipe – a plastic piping systems manufacturer, Polytan installed a permavoid system before placing the mobile hockey pitch over the top of the existing rugby field. The permavoid system prevented the natural grass from getting damaged and provided a supportive drainage system.



“The first Big Stadium Hockey event at The Stoop provided an atmosphere not seen at a hockey event in a long time. Big Stadium Hockey enables the match to be played in a bigger stadium with more fans, more noise and a better atmosphere. We were excited to be involved in that historic event,” – Paul Kamphuis, Big Stadium Hockey Lead and Polytan Asia Pacific General Manager.



To further support Polytan Asia Pacific’s commitment to improving sustainability in manufacturing and sport, the Big Stadium Hockey playing surface was the newly developed Poligras Tokyo GT. Developed in conjunction with APT Asia Pacific for Tokyo 2020, Poligras Tokyo GT is the first environmentally-friendly hockey surface which is made of 60% renewable resources, requires up to 65% less water than other hockey pitches, and saves around 28 tonnes of CO₂ per pitch.



Polytan Asia Pacific thanks all their partners including FIH, England Hockey, Polypipe, STRI Group, Harlequins and Sport England for helping bring Big Stadium Hockey to life.



For more information on Big Stadium Hockey, Poligras Tokyo GT or your next sporting facility project please contact:



Polytan NZ General Manager, Cody Linton

T: +64 4 802 3960

M: +64 21 831 061

E: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

W: www.polytan.co.nz, www.bigstadiumhockey.com



Hockey New Zealand Media release