Top national hockey keeper calls it a day

Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 35
S. Kumar (third from right) announcing his retirement from international hockey at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today. - NSTP/Kongster

KUALA LUMPUR: Legendary Malaysian goalkeeper S. Kumar retired from international hockey today.



And immediately after his announcement, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation appointed Kumar to join their coaching staff.

"My biggest disappointment is not playing in the Olympics," said Kumar, 40, who hails from Tampin, Negri Sembilan.

Kumar, however said he hopes to make the Olympics with a Malaysian team as a coach in the near future.

New Straits Times

