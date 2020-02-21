Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Skerritt's goals help Paragon outplay Army

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 8
By Rachael Thompson-King


Defence Force’s Che Modeste, left, and Kalebh Quashie of Paragon battle for the ball during their T&T Hockey Board Open Men’s Division match at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain on Saturday. Paragon won 7-5. Credit: Anthony Harris

Kelon Sker­ritt net­ted three goals to en­sure Paragon en­tered the Car­ni­val break with a win, com­ing from be­hind to pull off a 7-5 de­feat of De­fence Force in the T&T Hock­ey Board's Open Men's Di­vi­sion at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty in Port-of-Spain on Sat­ur­day.



This af­ter the army/coast­guard com­bi­na­tion team put Paragon, coached by na­tion­al play­er Akim Tou­s­saint, on the back­foot fol­low­ing three unan­swered goals ear­ly in the clash. Isa­iah Scott opened the scor­ing in the sec­ond minute with Mar­cus James adding an­oth­er in the sixth. A minute lat­er, Che Mod­este (7th) put De­fence Force fur­ther ahead 3-0.

Paragon though man­aged to pull one back be­fore the end of the first pe­ri­od thanks to Skeritt, who found the back of the net in the 10th minute, to have his team trail­ing 3-1 go­ing in­to the sec­ond stan­za. It was here that Paragon be­came far more com­pet­i­tive and came with­in one (3-2) with an item from Joel Daniel in the 14th.

How­ev­er, De­fence Force, coached by T&T men's coach and for­mer na­tion­al goal-keep­er Glen "Fi­do" Fran­cis, kept at­tack­ing and re­gained a two-goal lead through Mick­el Pierre in the 16th to hold a 4-2 ad­van­tage at the half.

On the re­sump­tion, Paragon again chipped one off the sol­dier/sailor com­bi­na­tion unit's lead when Skeritt scored his sec­ond item and his team's third and then Kalebh Quashie equalised with a 23rd-minute item (4-4). De­fence Forcere­gained the lead once again off of Mod­este in the 28th to go up, 5-4.

Stun­ning­ly, De­fence Force went goal­less in the fourth quar­ter as Paragon upped its de­fence. On the of­fen­sive side, the even­tu­al win­ner re­turned the favour by adding three more unan­swered goals them­selves to close the af­fair.

Skeritt scored the equal­is­ing goal in the 35th while his team­mates Shel­don McKel­lar (39th) and Daniel (40th) net­ted the re­main­ing two items, re­spec­tive­ly.

In the oth­er match in the di­vi­sion, Malvern and the Queen's Park Crick­et Club (QPCC) shared points as they played to a 4-4 draw.

Mar­cus Pas­cal (7th, 24th, 31st) scored a hat­trick for QPCC and Kadeem For­tune (38th) scored the oth­er for QPCC while Shawn Phillip (18th), Daniel By­er (29th, 36th) and Shel­don Phillip (40th) were the goal-scor­ers for Malvern.

Re­sults

Open Men

De­fence Force 5 (Isa­iah Scott 2nd, Mar­cus James 6th, Che Mod­este 7th, 28th, Mick­el Pierre 16th) vs Paragon 7 (Kelon Sker­ritt 10th, 21st, 35th, Joel Daniel 14th, 40th, Kalebh Quashie 23rd, Shel­don McKel­lar 39th).

Open Men

Malvern 4 (Shawn Phillip 18, Daniel By­er 29th, 36th, Shel­don Phillip 40th) vs QPCC 4 (Mar­cus Pas­cal 7th, 24th, 31st, Kadeem For­tune 38th).

Un­der-19 Boys

Fa­ti­ma 6 (Roshane Hamil­ton 8th, 29th, Ghard­el El­cock 14th, Matthew Per­reira 21st, 37th, Alex­ei Mo­hammed 22nd) vs SHAPE 3 (Wayne Ed­wards 23rd, Leu­mas Nep­tune 36th, 40th)

Open Women

Mag­no­lia 2 (Amie Olton 30th, Sa­van­nah De­Fre­itas 36th) vs Paragon 1 (Nao­mi Samp­son 37th).

Trin­i­ty Women

Po­lice 2 (Teneil Gar­cia 21st, 30th) vs Mag­no­lia 2 (Toni Camp­bell-War­ren 23rd, 33rd).

Mixed Vets

Shape 13 (Ran­dall Jack­man 3rd, 20th, 27th, 31st, 36th, John Her­nan­dez 4th, 5th, 29th, 40th, Leroy Sookdeo 7th, Johnathan Williams 8th, 9th, 25th) vs Notre Dame 10 (Garth Bap­tiste 13th, 30th, 35th, Ak­il Nan­coo 15th, 18th, Gre­go­ry Gar­raway 19th, 28th, Dou­glas Co­ma­cho 20th, Lor­raine Fer­gu­son 23rd, 38th).

The Trinidad Guardian

