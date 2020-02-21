



Over the past few months, Alex Danson-Bennett has worked with Investec, principal partner of the Great Britain and England women's teams, to produce an in-depth film to tell the story of her mild traumatic brain injury.





Featuring Alex, her husband, brother, teammates, journalist Clare Balding and many more, the film is a fascinating insight into her journey to recovery, both as a person and as an athlete.



https://youtu.be/AkINKBXBROE



Great Britain Hockey media release