Alex Danson-Bennett: My hidden story

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020
View Comments



Over the past few months, Alex Danson-Bennett has worked with Investec, principal partner of the Great Britain and England women's teams, to produce an in-depth film to tell the story of her mild traumatic brain injury.



Featuring Alex, her husband, brother, teammates, journalist Clare Balding and many more, the film is a fascinating insight into her journey to recovery, both as a person and as an athlete.

https://youtu.be/AkINKBXBROE

Investec recognises that distinctive performance is about overcoming your battles as well as being at the top of your game. Investec understands that a strong mindset is sometimes your most powerful tool. Investec has been a proud sponsor of GB & England women’s hockey from grassroots to international level since 2011.

Great Britain Hockey media release

