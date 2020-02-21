



Great Britain and England Hockey will formally mark Alex Danson-Bennett’s retirement at our FIH Hockey Pro League games against Argentina at the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday 16 May.





Danson-Bennett has announced her retirement after 18 years in the sport, and hangs up her stick as the joint top scorer in the history of our women’s teams. With such an incredible career behind her, it is only right that the hockey family gets the opportunity to thank her in person.



With a capacity of almost 15,000, the Stoop will have our biggest audience of the season and therefore is a very opportune moment to collectively thank a player of her standing in the game.



England Hockey Chief Executive Nick Pink said, “Even in my short space of time here, it’s clear to me the impact that Alex has had on our sport, both on and off the pitch. We will continue to see her legacy for a very long time to come, and the least we can do is thank her in person when we go back to the Stoop later this year.



“In many ways, the matches at the Stoop are only possible because of Alex and countless other athletes from both our women’s and men’s teams, and it will be a moment to look forward to as we give her our very best wishes.”



Danson-Bennett said, “That day will be very special, it will be very emotional I'm sure. I want my retirement to be a thank you. No athlete has a career without many people helping, and it will be a lovely opportunity for me to thank them.”



Great Britain’s women take on Argentina at 2pm on Saturday 16 May at home of Harlequins, followed by the men’s teams at 4:30pm.



Great Britain Hockey media release