



Having spent numerous years coaching Alex Danson-Bennett during his time as Women’s Head Coach, Danny Kerry gave an insight into one of the greatest players to represent GB and England.





“Alex, without reservation, has been one of the world’s leading players for a generation. Her goal scoring prowess at the very highest level (Olympic Games) speaks for itself.



“But, and I would stress this, far far more significantly than this is that Alex the person is quite simply a wonderful human being. Her integrity, empathy and care for others always shone and continues today. Alex has used her profile for the good of our sport and sport in the wider context.



“Alex is an example of humility and giving back to sport and people that we can all reflect on. On a personal level I feel humbled to have worked with an athlete of this world leading calibre for so many years whose values always shone through.



“Alex’s resilience in the face of wide and challenging adversities over many years would make a seminal and inspirational text on will power and drive.



“I am sure Alex, wherever life takes her next, will continue to ‘inspire the future’. She is the living embodiment of that concept.”







Great Britain Hockey media release