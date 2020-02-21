By T. AVINESHWARAN





On a roll: Terengganu’s Jang Jong-hyun (centre) celebrating with his team after scoring against Tenaga Nasional on Wednesday. — SHAARI CHE MAT/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional cannot seem to shake off the Jang Jong-hyun effect.





Last year, the side led by Nor Saiful Zaini were thrashed 3-8 by Terengganu in the two-legged semi-final of the TNB Cup, with the South Korean defender scoring a whopping six goals, all from penalty corners.



A year later, Tenaga were well aware of his drag flicking prowess but still could not find an answer to stop them.



Jong-hyun was again in his element as he scored a hattrick to help Terengganu beat Tenaga 4-3 to qualify for the TNB Cup final against league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.



The Korean scored in the seventh, 27th and 28th minutes, while Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran delivered the final blow in the 37th. Tenaga’s goals were scored by Mohd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (33rd), Syed Mohamed Syafiq Syed Cholan (35th) and Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Zain (41st).



For Jong-hyun, scoring from the first three penalty corners of the game certainly helped, even though Tenaga mounted a fightback in the third and fourth quarter.



“I am pleased that my goals helped the team to qualify for the final. Last year, I scored six in two legs and helped my team to get into the final, ” said the reserved Jong-hyun, who spoke in Korean which was translated by coach Seo Jong-ho.“This is my second final in a row, and I hope to win it again. For the first three penalty corners, my aim was to hit the target, and I am glad I did.



Of the final, he said: “We lost twice to UniKL in the league (2-3 and 0-2), but the final is a whole different game. Both teams have a 50-50 chance, and I would like to assure everyone that I will give it my all on Saturday.”



At 36, Jong-hyun has lighted up the league with his penalty corner prowess and is now the league’s top scorer with 23 goals, nine ahead of second-placed Mohd Razie Abd Rahim from UniKL, who has 14.



Knowing that age is not on his side, Jong-hyun gives his all in the gym and training to ensure that he keeps up with the pace of the youngsters.



“As I get older, I train more. I am comfortable with that because, at the end of the day, it keeps me healthy and active for the game.



“Also, my mental strength is really good, Before entering a game, I already know what I want. To be honest, before the league started, I wanted the top scorer’s gong, and I am on my way to winning it.”



Meanwhile, Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini was fuming over his team’s defending during penalty corners and said it was too late when they tried to come back in the last two quarters.



“We failed to stop his first three penalty corners. Last year, the same thing happened. I told my goalkeeper and defenders about it, but we could not stop it. For me, it was three easy goals.



“Some of the penalty corner defenders are national players. They have played South Korea several times and should know how to stop him.



“If we had had an extra 30 minutes, we could have done something. We had so many chances too, but we could not convert those chances.”



His team will face Maybank in the third-fourth placing match at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.



The Star of Malaysia