By Jugjet Singh





THE day HockAdemy were supposed to play their final match and win the women’s title (on Monday) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), they were hit by a registration issue.





Despite being newcomers to the MHL, HockAdemy made an instant impact by capturing the League title. This was achieved with the club recruiting six top women’s national players.



The HockAdemy men’s team, made up of youth and retired internationals, plus three Pakistan imports, did reasonably well to finish sixth out of eight teams.



However, not everyone could accept HockAdemy’s domination of the MHL in the women’s event.



There was a protest from the Terengganu Ladies Team (TLT) to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee.



TLT alleged that the HockAdemy team were yet to be endorsed by the Kuala Lumpur HA as an affiliate, and thus should be deemed as an “illegal club” competing in the MHL.



HockAdemy founder and KLHA president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman responded by saying that though the KLHA Council have yet to meet and endorse the club’s application, they had submitted it and banked in the required fees. And only a formality remains.



Megat is wearing two hats here, and even though he has just warmed the KLHA president's seat, he managed to form and field two teams in the MHL.



This is a remarkable feat which other state HAs should emulate, as right now the MHL men’s eight-team tournament has only four quality teams while the women category has four challengers out of six teams.



On Wedneday, the MHL technical committee, made up of technical director K. Ananthavale and members Ravinderpal Singh and A. Francis Francis Xavier, deliberated on the matter and allowed the women’s team to play in the Vivian May Soars Cup semi-finals later in the day.



Ananthavale had said he would submit a report to the competitions committee who in turn will report to the MHC executive board.



The TD’s report will also have recommendations on checking all MHL teams as well as teams in the next tournament, the Junior Hockey League.



Of course, Ananthavale and his committee did check all the men’s and women’s teams in the MHL on the status of their affiliation as well.



Two other teams were also alleged to have breached the “affiliation process” but a check with the MHC constitution said otherwise.



If the MHC do decide to penalise HockAdemy, they should spare the players and not take away their achievements, for it was an administration mistake, not of the players’ doing.



The MHC should use this “case” to tighten up their team registration process, and take it as a lesson in their stride.



New Straits Times