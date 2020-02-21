By B.G. Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



The Indian records against Pro League Champions and World Number Two Australia is not encouraging. India achieved only 17 percent success. In elite tournaments after Cologne Champions Trophy (2002) India has never won against Aussies. In Munich (1972) India last won in Olympics versus Kookaburras, while in World Cup India won against Australia 42 years back in Buenos Aires (1978). Statistical highlights are:

Particulars India Australia Total matches played 126 126 Won 22 84 Drawn 20 20 Goals Scored 207 387 Pro League 2020(as on today) Matches Played 4 4 Points Obtained 8 6 Standings 3 5 Matches played in Bhubaneswar 2 2 Won(Champions Trophy-2014) 0 1 Drawn(World League-2017) 1 1 If wins today’s match in regulation period,gain of points 66.65 33.35 If wins today’s match in shoot out, gain of points 33.32 16.67

Fieldhockey.com