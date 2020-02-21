Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Stats Speak: Indians desperate to win against toughest opponent Australia

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 23
View Comments

By B.G. Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

The Indian records against Pro League Champions and World Number Two Australia is not encouraging. India achieved only 17 percent success. In elite tournaments after Cologne Champions Trophy (2002) India has never won against Aussies. In Munich (1972) India last won in Olympics versus Kookaburras, while in World Cup India won against Australia 42 years back in Buenos Aires (1978). Statistical highlights are:

 

Particulars

India

Australia

Total matches played

126

126

Won

22

84

Drawn

20

20

Goals Scored

207

387

Pro League 2020(as on today)

Matches Played

4

4

Points Obtained

8

6

Standings

3

5

Matches  played in  Bhubaneswar

2

2

Won(Champions Trophy-2014)

0

1

Drawn(World League-2017)

1

1

If wins today’s match in regulation period,gain of points

66.65

33.35

If wins today’s match in shoot out,

gain of points

33.32

16.67

 Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.