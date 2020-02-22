

Hockey coach K.Darmaraj



KUALA LUMPUR: When a coach tells that his players can do better, he had better listen.





When Terengganu captain Fitri Saari heard coach K. Dharmaraj tell a press conference that some of his players had not shown their true form in the TNB Cup semi-final, he knew there was some truth to it.



He felt the team would have had an easy passage to the final if they had shown their true form instead of a hard-fought 4-3 win over Tenaga.



And Fitri believes his team will have to be there in body and soul for the TNB Cup final against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the National Hockey Stadium today.



“I agree with what the coach said. Not all the players in the team gave their 100%, ” said the 26-year-old national vice-captain.



“I always demand those who cannot give their 100% to just play simple hockey during matches. If they were to do extra, it would only have affected us.



“For the final, I just want the boys to give their best. Winning or losing is secondary.”



Last year, Fitri led his team to the TNB Cup by beating UniKL 2-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. Today will be a repeat of last year’s final, but Fitri said it will be different this time around.



Terengganu, who finished third in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with 31 points, lost twice to the 2-4 and 0-2 in the league to the eventual champions. However, Fitri believes the final would be a balanced game.



“For me, to defend the title will be tough. We will try our best. My demand is that the players focus and concentrate. We cannot take it easy for one second.



“The game will be balanced in terms of possession and penalty corners. Whoever takes their opportunity, will win.”



UniKL captain Mohd Marhan Abd Jalil also said the final would not be an easy game as both teams want to end on a good note.



He wants to make the double into a triple by winning the TNB Cup. He has already led his side to the Charity Shield and League victory.



For me, to play in the final is not easy. I hope the players will increase their confidence. Preparation must be essential. After the game against Maybank, we focused on recovery and watched some matches to improve our game.



“I hope the players will be ready for the final. The final will be a new game. We will give our all to win our third trophy, ” said Marhan, who will play in his fifth TNB Cup final.



The Star of Malaysia