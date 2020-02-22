By T. AVINESHWARAN





The main man: Terengganu’s Jang Jong-hyun (back) has scored 23 goals so far in the league.



KUALA LUMPUR: It will be the “magic stick” of Terengganu’s Jang Jong-hyun versus the 11 players of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.





The repeat of last year’s final, which saw the east coast side trumping the league champions 2-1 at the same stadium, will feature a contrast of styles.



Terengganu will again bank of South Korean defender Jang Jong-hyun, who has been menacing with his penalty corners having scored 23 goals in the league, including a hattrick in the team’s 4-3 semi-final win over Tenaga Nasional. He could be the one man who will make a difference in the final and UniKL will have to find a way to neutralise the 36-year-old.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj, however, has other ideas.



“There are 11 players on the pitch. The one player cannot decide. I am relying on 11 players while they are relying on one,” he said.



“I am, in fact, relying on 18 players. We know they have been relying on penalty corners. So, if we do not give them penalty corners, then there is no chance of them scoring goals.



“We are playing total hockey, where everyone has a role. We are confident,” he said.



Arul said he wanted his boys to “forget” hockey after their 2-1 victory over Maybank in the semi-final.



“The final is one-off. Whoever takes their chances well will take the Cup The final itself is a different ball game. We watched both the semi-finals, the opponents had more opportunities, but the other team prevailed. It shows that in the world of hockey, statistics do not matter.



“The opponents have their strong points, we have ours. So we want our players calm and relaxed and make use of the opportunities.



“After the last game, my message to them was to take the time to watch the second semi-final and then forget about hockey. They can spend time with girlfriends or loved ones. No hockey for them until we came to training yesterday.”



Meanwhile, Terengganu coach K. Dharmaraj said he had been involved in 15 finals, having won five of them.



For his 16th final, he has asserted that his team will enter as underdogs as they are facing a team that went unbeaten in the league.



The Star of Malaysia