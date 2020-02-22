By Jugjet Singh





(From left) THT coach K. Dharmaraj with his skipper Fitri Saari, competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, tournament director K. Ananthavale, UniKL skipper Marhan Jalil and coach Arul Selvaraj. (PIC COURTESY TENAGA NASIONAL)



AGE has not slowed down penalty corner specialist Jang Jung Hyun. At 36, the South Korean, who plays for Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), is the leading scorer in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with 23 goals.





And today, Jung Hyun will be on a mission to stop Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the TNB Cup final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Although Jung Hyun is the most feared player in the MHL, he has not scored against UniKL.



The Korean failed to find the net in the 3-2 (Charity Shield-cum-league match) and 2-0 (league) defeats to UniKL.



With two titles already in the bag, UniKL now aim to complete their season with a treble by winning the TNB Cup.



In the semi-finals, UniKL edged Maybank 2-1 thanks to Razie Rahim’s brace while Jung Hyun, who was top scorer last season with 22 goals, netted a hat-trick for THT in the 4-3 win over Tenaga Nasional.



“Jung Hyun has been scoring regularly for many seasons, and if we can stop him, then we will have an easier final,” said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj yesterday.



Jung Hyun is aware that he will be marked during penalty corner set-pieces today.



“I have yet to score against UniKL this season, but I believe it will be different in the final. We will rise to the occasion,” said Jung Hyun.



Last season, UniKL were the league champions while THT won the Charity Shield and TNB Cup.



THT captain Fitri Saari said: “We need to give our full commitment as it is not easy to defend a title.”



In the women’s final (Vivian May Soars Cup), league champions HockAdemy will battle PKS UniTen.



In the league, HockAdemy recorded 1-0 and 3-2 wins over PKS.



UniTen skipper Raja Norsharina Shabuddin said: “We need to focus on the match.



“It is not an impossible mission to beat HockAdemy.”



HockAdemy have been accused of being an unregistered club, and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are expected to come up with a decision soon.



FIXTURES



TODAY - TNB Cup final: UniKL v THT (8pm, Pitch I); Third-Fourth: Maybank v Tenaga (6pm, Pitch I);



Vivian May Soars Cup final: HockAdemy v PKS UniTen (6pm, Pitch II); Third-Fourth: Terengganu Ladies v Police Blue Warriors (4pm, Pitch II).



*matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times