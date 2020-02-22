



Emily Dark certainly made her mark on the opening day at the women`s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 in Porto, the Tayside striker scored a hat-trick in each of the victories over Raca (Slovakia) and Akademik (Bulgaria).





The back-to-back victories propelled Wanderers to the top of the pool, three points ahead of Swansea (Wales), also they have already qualified for the promotion group with one game still to play.



Tomorrow Wanderers take on Swansea, a win here would be a real bonus in the later promotion pool.



DUNDEE WANDERERS 8-3 RACA (SLOVAKIA)



A blast of lethal power play by Dundee Wanderers in the first half completely blew away Raca, the Taysiders finished 6-1 ahead… and it could have been more.



The catalyst was three goals from both Emily Dark and Vikki Bunce.



It took the Dundonians only three minutes to get their noses in front, Dark made a good steal from a Raca defender, moved into the circle and finished with a low shot.



However, the lead did not last the minute, Natalia Fondrkova netted at a penalty corner for the equaliser.



Undaunted Wanderers ignored the setback and Bunce restored their lead with a close range shot.



The Scots were in complete control and created several other scoring chances.



Just at the end of the first quarter Amy Snelle created the opening and her cross was swept into the empty net by Dark for 3-1.



The second quarter produced three more goals for the Taysiders, Bunce was first on target when, unmarked, she lifted the ball over the keeper from a narrow angle.



At their second penalty corner the ball came to Dark, she took her time and picked her spot in the roof of the net for the fourth… and her own hat-trick.



The captain Becky Ward entered the scoring ranks when she found the net in a crowded circle.



And that was 6-1 at the interval – and game won.



In comparison the second half saw the foot taken off the gas – Wanderers were not the same dominant force and Raca were able to make some inroads into the deficit.



Inside four minutes Fondkrova scored her second to bring the score back to 6-2.



However, any prospect of a revival was quickly stifled by an opportunist strike by Millie Skidmore to advance the score to 7-2.



Raca pulled another back through Terezia Surovicova.



With the last strike of the game Bunce toyed with the Raca defenders in their circle and casually found the net for her own hat-trick and a final tally of 8-3.



DUNDEE WANDERERS 6-1 AKADEMIK (BULGARIA)



The first half was one of total frustration for the Taysiders, Wanderers totally dominated proceedings but missed four penalty corners, then against the run of play went a goal down to Ventsislava Bosolova.



But with two minutes to go in the half, the ball popped about in the circle and Vikki Bunce was on hand to find the net and level at 1-1.



Further chances came and went in the second half, and Wanderers` frustration continued.



Then in stepped Dark again with three goals in two minutes to propel the Taysiders into a comfortable 4-1 lead. The first came from the spot after an illegal stop on the line by a Bulgarian defender, which was followed by a calmly struck penalty corner conversion, and Dark completed her quick-fire hat-trick with an open play strike.



Now with the pressure off, Wanderers played out the final quarter with confidence, Jessica Ross added fifth to the tally while close to the end Nina Becker completed the scoring.



Scottish Hockey Union media release