By AFTAR SINGH





In with a chance: Adrian Andy Albert is one of the goalkeepers in the running to replace S. Kumar.



KUALA LUMPUR: There will be big shoes to fill for whoever replaces S. Kumar, who retired on Thursday after serving the national team for 21 years.





There are four goalkeepers in the national hockey team and the question now is which one of them will be best to replace Kumar, who is regarded as one of the best in the world.



The four goalkeepers are Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman, Mohd Hafizuddin Othman, Mohd Zaimi Mat Deris and Adrian Andy Albert.



Mohd Hairi from Johor probably knows Kumar best as both of them are playing for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The 30-year-old Hairi, who has represented Malaysia 60 times since the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in 2016, said taking Kumar’s place would be very tough.



“Kumar is a great keeper who has been instrumental in tournaments and always played to his true form. Even at 40, he was still making excellent saves in matches.



“He has won many awards as the best goalkeeper and it will be a real challenge for any of us to play like him,” said Hairi, who was a reserve to Kumar in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India in 2018.



“I have learnt a lot from him as he is always ready to share his experience with the other goalkeepers.



The 23-year-old Mohd Zaimi also praised Kumar for being able to read his opponents well in the semi-circle.



“I have high respect for him. He has vast experience in goalkeeping and I hope he will be able to give me a few tips to be a good keeper like him.



“But it is going to be a challenge to other keepers. I have to work really hard in training and also need lady luck to be able to play like Kumar,” said the Maybank goalkeeper, who was in superb form in the semi-finals match against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the MHL on Wednesday.



Zaimi, from Kuala Terengganu, made some fine saves in the match before the varsity team won 2-1 to qualify for final.



Adrian, meanwhile, is a 22-year-old from Sabah and is already knocking on the doors of the national team. In the league, he is a reserve to Irishman David Harte in UniKL. Hafizuddin, the Terengganu goalkeeper, is also good but is know to be prone to injuries.



National chief coach Roelant Oltmans is expected to call up players for national training in preparation for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18 next week.



The Star of Malaysia