KUALA LUMPUR: Australia are busy competing in the on-going FIH Pro League but will still make time to feature in the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18.





The FIH Pro League, which started on Jan 18, ends on June 28.



Australia, who are ranked No. 2 in the world, will be gunning for their 11th title in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against teams like world No. 10 Canada, Japan (15), South Korea (16) and Pakistan (17). Malaysia are ranked 11th.



Three-time champions Pakistan are making a return to the tournament after a lapse of four years.



Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said India and New Zealand were also invited for the tournament but they turned it down due to a tight training schedule for the FIH Pro League as well as their preparations for Tokyo Olympics in July.



“We are happy to have former world champions and Olympics champions Australia in the tournament.



“We are expecting an interesting and competitive tournament,” said Ahmad Faizal.



The Star of Malaysia