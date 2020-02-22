India fight back from 1-4 but lose 3-4 to Australia





India captain Manpreet Singh is chased by Australia’s Jacob Whetton during their match on Friday. HI



India fought hard before losing 3-4 to defending champions Australia in their first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter here today. After beginning their debut Pro League campaign with three favourable results, India came into the match after a 2-3 loss to the reigning world champions Belgium. And the hosts were made to toil hard by world No. 2 Australia before eventually losing the match in a close encounter.





Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners. India’s goals came from the sticks of Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd).



By virtue of this win, Australia moved up to the third position in the standings with nine points from five games, while India are a rung behind with eight points from as many matches.



Poor start, fighting finish



The Kookaburras were at their imperious best in the first, second and third quarters, dominating the home favourites to open up a 4-1 lead. However, India produced a spirited performance in the final quarter. Pal, who had volleyed in a rebound from Rupinder’s drag-flick to open the scoring for India, scored a stunning field goal to cut the deficit. Rupinder’s superb drag-flick pulled India to within one goal going into the final eight minutes. Rupinder had a glorious chance to level the scores with a last-minute penalty corner, but his effort sailed wide.



“I think we are quite disappointed because we didn’t start well, conceding three goals,” India captain Manpreet Singh said. “In the fourth quarter, we came back and actually played our game, and because of that we scored two goals. I think we didn’t create many chances in the first three quarters but in the last quarter we did, so we need to come back (strong) for tomorrow’s match.”



Sharp, who was named the Player of the Match, said he was “disappointed” with the final quarter. “It (the fourth quarter) was not what we wanted, but to have a good defence in the end and hold them out, it was a good win,” Sharp said. “We have a squad of 27 who can step up on their day and play their role. I think we showed that tonight. The Kalinga Stadium is always a great place to play, we love the support of the Indian crowd, so thank you for that.”



India and Australia will play in the second match here today.



The Tribune