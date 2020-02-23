KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 23 coaches – 11 locals and 12 foreigners – have applied for the job as national women’s hockey coach.





This is the biggest ever number of candidates to have applied for the job.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they would name the coach by March 15.



“A selection committee headed by our deputy president (men) Jadadish Chandran, deputy president (women) Datuk Prof S. Shamala and former international Datuk Seri S. Shanmuganathan will check the details of the candidates who applied for the job.



“They will shortlist the candidates for the post.



“I have also received calls from a few foreign coaches who are interested in the job but, for now, they are committed to their respective teams for the Tokyo Olympics,” said Subahan after chairing the MHC executive board meeting at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Subahan said that the National Sports Council (NSC) have set a very high target for the national women team. They want them to be ranked No. 1 in Asia in the next few years.



“The national women’s team is currently ranked fifth in Asia and with the hiring of the new coach, we want the team to be ranked third in Asia. But NSC want our team to be ranked top in Asia,” said Subahan.



K. Dharmaraj was the national woman coach until his contract ended last December. However, he has decided not to re-apply for the job.



Subahan said they would also focus more on five-a-side hockey and indoor hockey as they believe Malaysia have a good chance to win medals in the two events.



“We will allocate funds for these two events with the hope of doing well in tournaments,” said Subahan.



Malaysia created history in the Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina by winning their first gold in the five-a-side tournament in 2018.



The Star of Malaysia