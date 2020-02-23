By T. AVINESHWARAN





Simply spectacular: UniKL players celebrating after beating defending champions Terengganu during the TNB Cup final yesterday. — FAIHAN GHANI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: In just a matter of seconds, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) turned what looked like a lost TNB Cup final match into a glorious victory, completing their total dominance in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The Charity Shield and League champions completed the treble for the first time since taking part in the league in 2011 with a 2-1 win over defending champions Terengganu.



Coach Arul Selvaraj’s side were dominant throughout the match but needed a fourth-quarter comeback to seal the precious 2-1 win against Terengganu.



UniKL looked to be the better side with numerous penalty corners and chances but all went to waste until the third quarter.



Instead, it was Terengganu who drew first blood in the 13th minute when a brilliant set-piece play off a penalty corner was converted by Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor. The UniKL defenders were expecting the league’s top scorer Jang Jong-hyun to go for his customary drag flick but instead, he fooled them with a brilliant pass to the unmarked Nabil.



After a pep talk from coach Arul Selvaraj at halftime, UniKL turned up the heat and could have scored in the 32nd minute but Govers’ shot was brilliantly stopped by Hafizuddin.



Things got a little heated in the 42nd minute when Jong-hyun attempted a dangerous play on UniKL’s Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan and the South Korean was given a yellow card.



The first few minutes of the fourth quarter certainly belonged to Terengganu goalkeeper Mohd Hafizuddin Othman who pulled off numerous saves to deny the resurgent UniKL.



UniKL earned penalty corner after penalty corner but the Terengganu defenders and Hafizuddin stood resolutely in the way.



However, his hard work was undone in the 48th minute when Mohd Faid Farhadh Mohd Shah scored UniKL’s equaliser after receiving a brilliant pass from Najmi



Seconds later, UniKL shot into the lead through Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin who he capitalised on a goalmouth melee and that goal proved to be the match winner for UniKL.



Meanwhile, in the third and fourth placing match, Tenaga Nasional thrashed Maybank 5-2 at the National Hockey Stadium.



Also, PKS-Uniten were proclaimed the Women’s TNB Cup champions after beating league champions Hockademy 2-1. Police Blue Warriors finished third after beating Terengganu 2-1.



The Star of Malaysia