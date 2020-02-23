



Dundee Wanderers secured promotion in women`s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 with another two victories on day two of the tournament.





On the domestic front Edinburgh University defeated Kelburne in the rescheduled second round tie in the men`s Scottish Cup while Grange`s tie at Titwood was beaten by the weather.



DUNDEE WANDERERS 5-3 SWANSEA (WALES)



The contest was dominated by two examples of lethal finishing, Emily Dark got four for the Taysiders while Swansea`s Livvy Hoskins scored a hat-trick.



Wanderers` 5-3 victory means that they finished top of Pool B with full points, and also take the five points forward into the promotion pool.



It was Swansea who took the early initiative when Hoskins converted a penalty corner.



Wanderers looked frustrated against a rather physical Welsh outfit, but in overtime at the end of the first quarter they were awarded their second penalty corner, the ball was switched left and Amy Snelle swept it into the net for the equaliser.



The second quarter had everything, five goals, two hat-tricks, a couple of sin bin visits and a missed penalty.



Wanderers were awarded another penalty corner in the first minute, Dark did a little shuffle and sent a low flick into the net for a 2-1 lead.



The Dundonians could have added to their slender lead, Nina Becker squandered a golden chance by putting her effort wide, then Dark hit the post with her spot effort. To add to Wanderers` frustration Hoskins scored twice to give Swansea a 3-2 advantage.



But inside the final minute Dark struck twice, the Tayside striker found the net with a shot from the top of the circle, then at a penalty corner the same player scored with a powerful direct shot to complete her hat-trick and give her side a narrow 4-3 lead.



The second half was a tame affair in comparison, but six minutes into the third quarter Dark found the Welsh net again with another low flick at a penalty corner.



Further chances fell to the Scots as the half went on – but no further goals were forthcoming. At the other end keeper Iona Colquhoun produced a good save at a Welsh set piece.



With no further goals Wanderers played out the remainder of the contest for a deserved 5-3 victory.



DUNDEE WANDERERS 8-2 KUTAISI (GEORGIA)



Dundee Wanderers secured promotion in some style at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 in Porto with a crushing 8-2 win over Kutaisi from Georgia.



Wanderers lead Irish side Railway Union by three points, and although both are promoted, tomorrow`s tussle will be for the gold medal.



But it was not always plain sailing as the Georgians led 2-1 at half-time.



Vikki Bunce put the Taysiders ahead when she fired home through a ruck of players, but almost immediately Polina Volkhova levelled.



Two minutes later Llona Rehina put Kutaisi ahead at a penalty corner, and that is how it stood at the interval.



Early in the second half Jessica Ross waltzed past two Georgian defenders and fired the ball into the net for the equaliser.



And just before the end of the third quarter a cross from the right was diverted into the net by Emily Dark to put the Scots ahead for the first time.



The final quarter was a procession of goals for Wanderers, it started with a spot conversion by Dark inside the first minute.



Dark then completed her fourth hat-trick in as many games when she fired home a low flick at a penalty corner.



Bunce then entered the goal scoring scenario, firstly she found the net at the second attempt for 6-2, then completed her own hat-trick with a direct shot at a penalty corner for Wanderers` seventh.



The icing on the cake came in the final minute when Ross took the ball into the circle and fired a low shot home to complete the scoring.



SCOTTISH CUP



Edinburgh University advanced into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a 5-4 win over Kelburne at Glasgow Green.



The students were two up at the interval through a deflection by David Mawhinney and a tap in by Guy Rowson.



Edinburgh looked in command when they advanced the score to 5-2 in the second half, Ian Moodie, Nathan Liggett and Robbie Croll from the spot were on target.



In a tousy finish Kelburne brought the score back to 5-4 but the students were able to hang on to take the tie. Kelburne`s scorers were Johnny Christie (2), Michael Nicol and Iain Scholefield.



Grange`s tie with Clydesdale fell victim of torrential sleet at Titwood.



Scottish Hockey Union media release