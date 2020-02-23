

Images Taken by Myda Clark and Jen Szukics



CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Following the U.S. Rise Women's National Team's six-game series against Canada's U-18 squad last weekend, the U-16 and U-21 USWNT were eager to take to the pitch against their respective Canadian counterparts Friday afternoon at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. The U-16 USWNT began the day with five goals in the second quarter and ultimately finished with an 11-2 victory over Canada's U-16 team, while the U-21 USWNT followed up with a strong second half performance to win 5-1 over Canada's U-21 squad.





U-16 USWNT 11 - 2 U-16 Canada



With the realignment of age groups in 2019, the new-look U-16 USWNT team got their first taste of junior international competition. Canada started the game in ascendency as they jumped out to a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes off of two well executed field goals. USA managed to get themselves back in the contest on the stroke of quarter time thanks to Maci Bradford (Delmar, Del.) on a penalty corner attempt. Bradford, the injector, was in the right place at the right time as the initial effort found its way to her on the baseline where she calmly applied the finishing touches.



In the second frame, USA came out firing on all cylinders and tallied five goals over the next 15 minutes to go into halftime up 6-2. Melea Weber (Macungie, Pa.) bagged her first of the afternoon in the 18th minute with a sharp rebound after the initial shot smashed off the goal post. Seconds later, Hope Haynes (Katy, Texas) kick started her hat trick outing with a one-touch finish from around the penalty spot after a nice counter attack. Brenna Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.) got in on the action in the 22nd minute on a similar, well taken one-touch goal, after the ball was fed to her from the baseline. One minute later, Isabella Bianco (Berlin, N.J.) made it 5-2 on a quick reaction rebound finish on the far goal post. Haynes added her second just before the half with a backhand strike from a broken penalty corner routine that found its way to the bottom right corner.



Alaina McVeigh (Lansdale, Pa.) added to USA's score in the third quarter after Canada found their way back into the game and forced the red, white and blue onto the back foot at times. McVeigh’s goal was a solo effort after she picked the ball up oat midfield and proceeded to outpace Canada's defensive unit before rounding the advancing goalkeeper to fire it home. USA added four more goals in the final quarter. First, Haynes scored her third of the day in the 46th minute thanks to a sharp backhand over the Canada goalkeeper's shoulder on the near post. Kelsey Reviello (Colonial Beach, Va.) then got on the scoresheet one minute later when she finished off a quick counter attack. Danielle Mendez-Trendler (Reisterstown, Md.) snaffled a penalty corner rebound and found the bottom corner before Weber grabbed her second goal with three minutes remaining, again off the rebound after some nice work down the left hand side of the field.



“Overall it went well," said Mendez-Trendler. "We had a slow start but then we ended really strong as we started to play with higher pressure and intensity which has been a key focus for this U-16 training camp."



“We were trying to adapt to playing together and initially we dribbled too much and turned the ball over," added Haynes. "In the second, third and fourth quarters we made a lot more passes, we were less selfish and we worked as a team."



U-21 USWNT 5 - 1 U-21 Canada



The U-21 USWNT team got series against Canada underway with a well fought win. The game started in a remarkably similar manner to the preceding U-16 USWNT game as Canada pressed into an early lead through a well taken rebound chance after a hard ball into the circle. It would take until the 19th into the second quarter for the USA to level things as Erica Cooper (Louisville, Ky.) took a long range rebound chance after some good work from Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.) and Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.). The teams would remain locked 1-1 at halftime as both goalkeepers were called into action and produced some solid saves.



In the second half USA started to pick up the pace. A pair of Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.) goals off penalty corners, the first a sweep, the second a slip flick, helped open up a two-goal lead. In the final quarter USA added on to their lead in quick succession. The team's fourth score of the day was a back-to-front effort which saw Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.) use her speed through the heart of the field and eventually latch on to a rebound chance close to the goal, where she lifted the ball over the goalkeeper. Charlotte de Vries (Wayne, Pa.) rounded out the scoring after some good pressing work from the forward line. Picking the ball up on the 25-yard line, de Vries beat her lone defender before she struck from the top of the circle on a backhand that went off the underside of the bar.



"It was very exciting to get out on the pitch with the team for the first time at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center," said Lindsey Dickinson (Glen, Pa.). "Canada’s counter attack and high energy challenged us to improve our connections and attacking creativity. Our team did a good job adapting to the play in the second half by adjusting our press and pushing the tempo to generate more scoring opportunities."



"As the first game together, we focused on starting to grow our connections on the field as new teammates by demanding a forward, aggressive mentality," said Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.). "From there, we worked on being adaptable and taking each quarter of play with tactics to improve on."



The U.S. U-16 and U-21 Women's National Teams return to action Saturday afternoon at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., respectively. These games will not be live streamed. This event is open to the public and admission is free.



Saturday, February 22 U-16 USWNT vs. U-16 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

U-21 USWNT vs. U-21 Canada 3:00 p.m. PT



Sunday, February 23 U-16 USWNT vs. U-16 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

U-21 USWNT vs. U-21 Canada 3:00 p.m. PT



USFHA media release