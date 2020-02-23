s2h Team







Vastly improved India halted Australia but failed to post an outright win in the repeat match of the home phase. Goalie PR Sreejesh presented a picture of confidence in the shoot out after the score stood 2-2 in the regulation time.





The repeat encounter between two global giants of field hockey, India and Australia, produced exciting stuff in the later part of second quarter. Three beautifual goals were struck in the space of five minutes. Its Trent mitton who broke the deadlock after the barren first quarter. His grounder from right side of the circle found the cage despite Krishan Pathak was covering the dreaded acute angle space between him and the right post. Some way it was a soft goal.



Rupinder Pal Singh scored off first penalty corner that Simranjeet earned in the 25th minute. Within a Minute hardworking Hardik got India another penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh, who was declared Man of the Match in the end, took it only to see his drag hitting the charger. He did not make any mistake in the resultant penalty corner, much to the delight of the crowd.



However, the feature of the match is how Indians could see off as many as nine Australian penalty corners. Much credit goes to first rusher Amit Rohidoss and Harmanpreet Singh. Midway through first quarter, the field umpire's goal did not survive captain Manpreet Singh's referral. Having survived the scare, India thereafter saw in PR Sreejesh a saviour. He was credited for blank scoreboard in the first quarter despite India was at the receiving end of the visitors all through in this spell. Referral again came to India's rescue in the very first minute after the lemon break. However, in a close attack umpire Anbunathan was firm in his decision to point out the dreaded spot. However, Tom Brand pushed the stroke wide to the right post. Big relief for Indian crowd.



Seconds from the start of fourth quarter, Aran Zeleswki stunned Krishan Pathak with a ground sweep from left side of the circle. Second time in a row, this Indian goalie conceded a goal in what looked like a one to one situation. This goal stood the test of remainder of the times.



India of course survived a scare when eleven seconds from the final play time, Australia got its 9th penalty corner. Indian defence saw it off easily.



In the shoot out Sreejesh conceded twice penalty stroke but one was sent wide. Besides, he stopped another one. Whereas Lalit Upadhyay, Harmanpreet Singh and Vivek Prasad scored. India thus got a bonus point.



India now has ten points much like Australia after six matches and is placed at fourth.



