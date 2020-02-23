



The Kookaburras have gone down to India 3-1 in a penalty shootout following an entertaining FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar tonight.





Scores were locked 2-2 at full time before India prevailed in the shootout, the result enough for the Kookaburras to jump above India into third place on the FIH Pro League standings after their 4-3 win 24 hours earlier.



The Kookaburras thought they had broken the deadlock in the 8th minute through Lachlan Sharp, only for the video referee to adjudge obstruction to India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu.



Scores remained level heading into the second quarter until Trent Mitton came up with a precise finish after fine build up play from Matt Dawson to put the Kookaburras in front.



But their lead was short lived as Rupinder Singh brought India level two minutes later before Harmanpreet Singh made it 2-1 to the home side courtesy of another penalty corner.



Coming into the third quarter, Jeremy Hayward had a drag flick ruled out by an umpire referral, and Tim Brand struck a shot just wide of the post as the Kookaburras searched for an equaliser without luck.



But a minute into the final quarter Aran Zalewski restored parity with a cracking strike to set up a tense finale.



Both sides had half chances to clinch the win but the full time siren would send the game into penalties.



Unfortunately for the Kookaburras, the Indians managed to keep cool heads in the shootout and claim the win 3-1.



The Kookaburras will now return to Perth to prepare for the visit of Argentina on 6/7 March.



Match Details

India 2 (R.Singh 25’, H.Singh 27’)

Kookaburras 2 (Mitton 23’, Zalewski 46’)

India win 3-1 on penalties

@ Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar



Kookaburras: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 4.Jake Harvie, 6.Matthew Dawson, 7.Nathan Ephraums, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Josh Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden (c), 12.Jake Whetton, 16.Tim Howard, 17.Aran Zalewski, 18.Kurt Lovett, 23.Daniel Beale, 24.Tyler Lovell (gk), 25.Trent Mitton, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 29.Tim Brand, 32.Jeremy Hayward

Unused Substitute: 30.Andrew Charter (gk)



India: 3.Rupinder Singh, 4.Jarmanpreet Singh, 6.Surender Kumar, 7.Manpreet Singh (c), 8.Hardik Singh, 10.Simranjeet Singh, 12.Krishan Pathak (gk), 14.Lalit Upadhyay, 16.Sreejesh Parattu (gk), 26.Birendra Lakra, 30.Amit Rohidas, 31.Ramandeep Singh, 32.Vivek Prasad, 69.Raj Kumar Pal, 71.Gursahibjit Singh



Hockey Australia media release