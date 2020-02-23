Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 23 February

Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

21 Feb 2020    IND v AUS (RR)     3 - 4
22 Feb 2020    IND v AUS (RR)     2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinDrawsSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 6 4 1 0 0 1 19 11 8 14
2 Netherlands 6 2 2 0 1 1 17 17 0 11
3 Australia 6 2 1 0 2 1 19 16 3 10
4 India 6 2 2 0 0 2 17 15 2 10
5 Spain 8 2 0 0 1 5 19 27 -8 7
6 Germany 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 3 4 5
7 Argentina 4 1 0 0 2 1 12 9 3 5
8 Great Britain 4 1 0 0 2 1 9 10 -1 5
9 New Zealand 6 1 1 0 0 4 8 19 -11 5

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.