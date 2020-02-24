By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Telkom's Elinah Chebet (left) vies for the ball with Pauline Ayieko USIU-A during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on June 8, 2019. Telkom won 2-1. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



DFG Wolverines will start new life in the women’s premier league with a tie against regulars Sliders Hockey Club on Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi in the newly released 2020 Kenya Hockey Union fixtures.





DGF Wolverines and Oranje Leonas earned their places in the top tier after finishing in the top two positions in Super League last season while Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were relegated.



Leonas will parade against Amira Sailors on Sunday at City Park Stadium.



Blazers, formerly Telkom, start their title defence against United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) on April 8.



The men’s premier league welcomes Parkroad Badgers and Mombasa Sports Club from the Super League while Sikh Union and Parklands Sports Club were axed.



Champions Butali Sugar Warriors start their title campaign against Parkroad Badgers on April 4 while last year’s runners-up Wazalendo take on USIU-A on Sunday.



Daily Nation