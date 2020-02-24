

Becky Manton celebrates scoring for Univ of Birmingham against Loughborough Students. Credit Andrew Smith



The University of Birmingham boosted their bid to avoid relegation from the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division, taking a maximum six points from a double header weekend to climb off the bottom of the table.





Saturday saw them secure a 2-1 victory at Clifton Robinsons.



Amelia Andrew and Phillipa Stewart were the scorers for the away side, while Amy Burton scored the only goal for Robinsons.



The University of Birmingham produced another good performance on Sunday, this time securing a 3-1 win at home against Loughborough Students.



Phillipa Stewart and Rebecca Manton (2) were the goalscorers for the home side, while Lottie Summers scored a late consolation for Loughborough Students.



Loughborough Students were however victorious on Saturday, as they picked up a 1-0 win at home against Beeston.



Leaders Surbiton also made it two wins from two games over the weekend as they picked up a 5-2 victory at Buckingham on Saturday, thereby ensuring they will finish top of the table at the end of the regular season.



Erica Sanders (2), Susie Catlin, Holly Payne and Hannah Martin were the scorers for the league leaders with Natasha James and Lottie Porter on target for Buckingham.



On Sunday Surbiton picked up another three points with a 2-1 win at home against Holcombe.



Lorna Jane Cruickshank gave the away side the lead in the first minute before Jenna Woolven and Alice Sharp both netted for Surbiton to secure the victory.



Buckingham did however pick up three points on Sunday as they won 3-2 at Clifton Robinsons.



Abbie Brant, Natasha James and Lottie Porter all scored on apiece for the away side.



Hampstead and Westminster picked up three points on Saturday, winning 4-1 at Holcombe.



Hayley Turner, Fran Tew, Lauren Turner and Fleur Horner scored the four goals for the away side.



Sunday saw East Grinstead pick up three points with a 2-1 victory at home against Hampstead and Westminster.



Jo Leigh gave the away side the lead in the eighth minute from a penalty corner before Sophie Bray netted a brace to secure the three points and take her tally to 18 for the season.



Beeston picked up three points on Sunday after securing a 3-2 victory at home against Bowdon.



Kim Leiper, Alice Huddlestone, and Rosy Stephens scored the three goals for Beeston.



Beth Alexander and Sian French found themselves on the scoresheet for Bowdon.



Investec Division 1 North



Leicester City extended their lead at the top of the Investec Division One North table after winning 2-0 at home against Belper on Saturday.



Rachel Mack gave the league leaders the lead with a goal from open play in the 20th minute before Olive Hepi sealed the points 11 minutes from time.



The University of Durham closed the gap on second place Swansea after a 4-0 victory at home against Brooklands-Poynton.



Helena Youmans netted a brace and Ellie Rawnsley and Rosie Lewis scored one apiece to seal all three points for the home side.



Elsewhere, Olton and West Warwicks versus Gloucester City ended 2-2 at full time.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon made it 14 wins from 14 league matches as they cruised to a 5-0 victory at home against Harleston Magpies in the Investec Division One South on Saturday.



Kate Maxey, Anna Toman (2), Fiona Semple, and Olivia Chilton all found themselves on the scoresheet for the league leaders.



Trojans secured a vital three points in their fight against relation as they secured a 2-0 victory at bottom of the table St Albans.



Amy Sheehan gave the away side the lead with a goal from open play after 10 minutes before Martha Taylor sealed all three points early in the second half.



Elsewhere, Reading won 4-2 at Cambridge City, Sevenoaks won 4-1 at home against Isca and Slough versus Canterbury ended 1-1 at full time.



Investec Conference East



Leaders Wimbledon 2s produced an excellent performance on Saturday in the Investec Conference East, winning 5-0 at Canterbury.



Natalie Wray, Polly Inglis, Tamsyn Naylor (2) and Melissa Addy all found themselves on the score sheet for the away side.



Elsewhere, Barnes won 3-2 at home against Bedford to leapfrog them into second place.



Aleesa Ferguson (2) and Triona Doyle were the goalscorers for Barnes, while Charlotte Drummond and Ellie Scott both netted for Bedford.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham remain top of the Investec Conference West after securing their 13th consecutive victory with a 2-0 win at Wakefield on Saturday.



Robyn Bentley and Lily Wolstenholme were the goalscorers for the away side.



Elsewhere, Sutton Coldfield remain second in the table after picking up a 1-0 win at Beeston 2s.



Vicky Woolford scored the only goal of the game when she found the net from a penalty corner in the 13th minute.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton 2s continued their dominance in the Investec Conference West after picking up a 3-1 victory at Basingstoke on Saturday.



Francesca Rowley and Pippi Spawforth (2) both found the net for the away side; Roxanne O’Dea was the goal scorer for Basingstoke.



Elsewhere, Oxford Hawks remain second on goal difference after winning 2-1 at home against the University of Birmingham 2XI.



Claire Werlinger netted a brace for the home side to secure all three points, while Sophie Hammerschmidt scored the only goal of the game for the University of Birmingham.



Results:



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat 22 February 2020):



Investec Premier Division: Holcombe 1, Hampstead & Westminster 4; Buckingham 2, Surbiton 5; Clifton Robinsons 1, University of Birmingham 2; Loughborough Students 1, Beeston 0.



Investec Division One North: Leicester City 2, Belper 0; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Gloucester City 2; Univ of Durham 4, Brooklands-Poynton 0.



Investec Division One South: Cambridge City 2, Reading 4; Sevenoaks 4, Isca 1; Slough 1, Canterbury 1; St Albans 0 Trojans 2; Wimbledon 5, Harleston Magpies 0.



Investec Conference East: Barnes 3, Bedford 2; Bromley & Beckenham 5, Southgate 2; Canterbury 0, Wimbledon 5; Horsham 3, Broxbourne 1; Ipswich 0, Chelmsford 2.



Investec Conference North: Beeston 0, Sutton Coldfield 1; Cannock 2, Doncaster 2; Pendle Forest 1, Alderley Edge 3; Timperley 1, Fylde 4; Wakefield 0, Univ of Nottingham 2.



Investec Conference West: Basingstoke 1, Surbiton 3; Exe 1, Clifton Robinsons 3; Oxford Hawks 2, Univ of Birmingham 1; Team Bath Buccaneers 0, Cheltenham 3; Univ of Bristol 0, Oxford University 1.



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sun 23 February 2020):



Investec Premier Division: Beeston 3, Bowdon Hightown 2; Surbiton 2, Holcombe 1; Clifton Robinsons 2, Buckingham 3; Univ of Birmingham 3, Loughborough Students 1; East Grinstead 2, Hampstead & Westminster 1.



