The University of Exeter took a step closer to survival with a 3-2 victory at Brooklands MU in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Sam Hooper and Duncan Scott (2) found themselves on the scoresheet for the Devon side, while Thomas Russell and Eddie Way netted for Brooklands.



However, Sunday saw the University of Exeter lose 2-1 at Beeston with Chris Proctor netting from a penalty corner in the final seconds to secure all three points for the home side.



On Saturday Holcombe produced a good performance to win 4-3 at Beeston.



Nicholas Bandurak, Robert Field and Harry Trusler (2) scored the winning goals for the away side. Toby Stanley, Henry Croft and Adam Dixon were the three scorers for Beeston.



Hampstead & Westminster were in good form as they won 5-0 at home against Reading.



Matt Guise Brown netted a hat-trick and one apiece for Jonny Gooch and Sam French was enough to secure three points.



Then on Sunday Hampstead & Westminster secured a 3-1 victory at Old Georgians to remain one point off second place.



Old Georgians did however secure a point away at Surbiton on Saturday with a 3-3 draw making it only the second time this season that the league leaders have dropped points.



Surbiton did return to winning ways on Sunday, picking up a 5-0 victory at East Grinstead.



Luke Taylor, Arjan Drayton Chana, Alan Forsyth, James Royce and Rob Farrington all found the net for the away side.



Elsewhere, Wimbledon picked up three points with a 7-2 victory at East Grinstead on Saturday before making it two wins in two days after winning 3-1 at Reading on Sunday.



Dominic Bowden, Ben Arnold and Ben Francis scored the goals for Wimbledon on Sunday, while Andrew Oxburgh netted for Reading.



Brooklands MU versus Holcombe ended 1-1 at full time on Sunday with Peter Flanagan scoring for the home side and Mark Gleghorne netting for Holcombe.



Division One South



Leaders Oxted beat promotion rivals Havant on Saturday, but then dropped points with a loss at Canterbury on Sunday in Division One South.



Chris Webster (2) and Jordan Turnbull scored their goals in a 3-1 win over Havant while Charlie Stubbings netted for the visitors.



Then on Sunday Canterbury produced an excellent display to win 3-2 at home against Oxted.



Craig Boyne netted a hat-trick for the hosts while Nick Giles and Mark Galloway were on the scoresheet for Oxted.



Elsewhere on Sunday Southgate won 4-3 at Brighton & Hove, Oxford Hawks won 4-3 at home against Teddington, Team Bath Buccaneers secured a 1-0 victory at Havant and Sevenoaks won 7-1 at Fareham.



On Saturday, Southgate versus Teddington ended 1-1 at full time and Team Bath Buccaneers won 5-1 at home against Fareham.



Division One North



The University of Durham remain top of the Men’s Division One North table on goal difference after securing a 4-2 victory at the University of Birmingham on Sunday.



Max Van Laak, Phillip Jansen, James Sookias and Elliot Dowley all found the net for the away side. Adam Harriman and Thomas Thorne were the goalscorers for Birmingham.



Elsewhere on Sunday, second-placed Bowdon won 4-3 at home against third-placed Cardiff & Met, Sheffield Hallam won 1-0 at Leeds, Loughborough Students secured a 7-1 victory at home against Olton & West Warwicks, and City of Peterborough won 2-0 at the University of Nottingham.



On Saturday, Olton & West Warwicks picked up three points with a 6-3 win at home against City of Peterborough, and Bowdon won 4-3 at the University of Birmingham.



Conference North



Deeside Ramblers secured four points over their two games this weekend in the Men’s Conference North to top the table by three points.



On Saturday Ramblers secured a 5-3 victory at Preston.



Rashad Al-Fazari, Joe Wright, James Pratt, Chris Barber and Andrew Hayton all found the back of the net for the away side, while Matthew Shawcross and David Greenough scored for Preston.



On Sunday, bottom of the table Wakefield took a point from a 3-3 draw with Deeside. Chris Barber, Rashad Al-Fazari and Ali Ghazanfar scored for the league leaders, while Sam Shute (2) and Ben Davis found the goal for Wakefield.



Conference West



Old Cranleighans remain top of the Men’s Conference East table after picking up a 5-3 victory at Cheltenham on Sunday.



Charlie Lamb and William Marshall both netted a brace Matt Murphy scored the fifth as the away side secured their 11th victory of the campaign.



Luke Cole (2) and Richard Owen scored for Cheltenham but they weren’t able to forge a late comeback in to the game.



Elsewhere, Richmond closed the gap at the top of the table to two points after securing two wins in two days over the weekend.



Richmond won 6-1 at Cheltenham on Saturday and 5-3 at Cardiff University of Sunday.



Conference East



Wapping remain top of the Men’s Conference East after securing a 2-1 victory at home against Bromley and Beckenham on Sunday.



George Cairns and Oliver Bull both netted for the league leaders after Chris Harden gave the away side the lead in the fifth minute from open play.



Cambridge City remain in touching distance of the leaders after a 5-4 victory at home against Harleston Magpies on Sunday.



Euan Gilmore, Gareth Andrew (2), and Fergus McNab (2) netted for Cambridge while Thomas Ridley, Oakley Elsom, Tom Dunnett and Ben Gowing scored for Magpies.



Results:



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 22 February 2020):



Premier Division: Beeston 3, Holcombe 4; Hampstead & Westminster 5, Reading 0; Surbiton 3, Old Georgians 3; Brooklands MU 2, Univ of Exeter 3; Wimbledon 7, East Grinstead 2.



Division One South: Oxted 3, Havant 1; Southgate 1, Teddington 1; Team Bath Buccaneers 5, Fareham 1.



Division One North: Olton & West Warwicks 6, City of Peterborough 3; Univ of Birmingham 3, Bowdon 4.



Conference North: Barford Tigers 3, Alderley Edge 0; Didsbury Northern 3, Doncaster 3; Preston 2, Deeside Ramblers 5; Timperley 4, Belper 0.



Conference West: Cardiff University 5, Ashmoor 3; Cheltenham 1, Richmond 6; Isca 1, Harborne 0.



Conference East: Bedford 2, Cambridge City 5; Bromley & Beckenham 3, Harleston Magpies 1; Chichester 4, Old Loughtonians 5; London Edwardians 4, St Albans 2.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 23 February 2020):



Premier Division: East Grinstead 0, Surbiton 5; Old Georgians 1, Hampstead & Westminster 3; Reading 1, Wimbledon 3; Brooklands MU 1, Holcombe 1; Beeston 2, Univ of Exeter 1.



Division One South: Brighton & Hove 3, Southgate 4; Canterbury 3, Oxted 2; Oxford Hawks 4, Teddington 3; Havant 0, Team Bath Buccaneers 1; Sevenoaks 7, Fareham 1.



Division One North: Bowdon 4, Cardiff & Met 3; Leeds 0, Sheffield Hallam 1; Loughborough Students 7, Olton & West Warwicks 1; Univ of Birmingham 2, Univ of Durham 4; Univ of Nottingham 0, City of Peterborough 2.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 2, Timperley 4; Barford Tigers 3, Lichfield 1; Didsbury Northern 1, Preston 0; Doncaster 4, Belper 2; Wakefield 3, Deeside Ramblers 3.



Conference West: Isca 3, Ashmoor 3; Cardiff University 3, Richmond 5; Cheltenham 3, Old Cranleighans 5; Harborne 3, Univ of Bristol 4; Khalsa Leamington 4, Univ of Exeter 0.



Conference East: Cambridge City 5, Harleston magpies 4; Chichester 4, Bedford 2; Old Loughtonians 4, Spencer 2; Wapping 2, Bromley & Beckenham 1.



England Hockey Board Media release