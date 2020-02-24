

Railway Union with their silver medals.



Railway lost the battle but ultimately won the war with silver and promotion secured to Euro Trophy level next year, as a losing bonus point against Dundee earned them second place in Porto.





That point, for a loss of two goals or less proved crucial, to end on eight points, ahead of third placed Swansea on seven who beat Georgian side Kutaisi 4-1 in the final game of the tournament.



In a fast, competitive first quarter Dundee won an early corner but failed to capitalise. Kate McKenna and Emma Smyth set up some good attacks but the quarter finished 0-0.



Dundee upped the ante in the second quarter, winning three corners to Railway’s one, but neither team were able to take advantage.



However, the tactically and technically astute Dundee made their dominance count when they scored from the baseline just before half time through former Scottish international Vikki Bunce.



In a physical third quarter, Railway conceded three corners with Dundee scoring the third to go two goals ahead, Bunce again on the mark.



Railway entered the final quarter knowing that maintaining the two-goal deficit would secure the silver medal and promotion.



In a very tactical and disciplined defensive display, the final score remained 0-2 and Railway were silver medalists.



As National Indoor Trophy champions, it means they will be the side to avail of their elevated status in 2021.



It concludes an upbeat winter series for Irish indoor teams, following medals for the two national teams on their return to European action after a couple of decades away while Three Rock recorded a highest finish for an Irish men’s club since 1995.



Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I



Dundee Wanderers 2 (Vikki Bunce 2) Railway Union 0.



Final Placings: 1. Dundee Wanderers 15pts 2. Railway Union 8 pts 3. Swansea 7 pts 4. Kutaisi 2 pts



The Hook