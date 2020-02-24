

Vicky Bunce scored both Dundee Wanderer's goals



DUNDEE WANDERERS 2-0 RAILWAY UNION (IRELAND)



Gold, five straight victories and promotion to Europe`s second tier – not a bad haul for Dundee Wanderers in the final day at the women`s EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge 1 in Porto.





Wanderers` final clash with Irish side Railway Union saw the Taysiders dominate proceedings and come away with a comfortable 2-0 to finish top of the promotion pool.



Wanderers had all the early pressure and had chances to go ahead. A missed penalty corner was followed by open play chances for both Emily Dark and Vikki Bunce, both blocked by the Irish keeper.



In the second quarter it was much the same, two penalty corner shots by Dark were blocked while at the other end. Iona Colquhoun had to save Railway Union`s only set piece.



Wanderers finally took a deserved lead with three minutes to go to half-time, a long ball by Becky Ward found Bunce in space and the former Scotland player fired the ball into the net from a very narrow angle.



Two further penalty corner chances came and went, the first was deflected clear while at the other Bunce`s flick was blocked by the Irish keeper.



The Taysiders doubled their tally four minutes into the second half, they were awarded their seventh penalty corner, but this time Bunce`s powerful flick flew past the keeper.



The Scots played out the final quarter with little difficulty, the Irish were never in any danger of mounting a revival. A late chance to add to the total fell to Dark but her effort was easily mopped up by the Irish keeper.



In the final analysis Railway Union were the other side promoted by finishing a point ahead of Swansea.



Unfortunately Emily Dark fell out of tournament top goal scorer award after not finding the net in Wanderers` final match, Swansea`s Livvy Hoskins finished one ahead on 14, although Vikki Bunce was third on nine.



Scottish Hockey Union media release