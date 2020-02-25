By Geoff Rushton





Penn State is planning to build new field hockey seating and stadium facilities on the site of the current field near Curtin Road and University Drive southeast of Wagner Building.





Joe Corvaia, of project designer Crawford Architects, presented the final land development plans to State College Planning Commission on Thursday. He said the existing playing field would remain but the bleachers along the south side of the field would be demolished and replaced with a new three-level structure for expanded seating and amenities.



The lower level, underneath the seating area, will have home and visiting team locker room suites, public restrooms and concessions, ticket windows and mechanical rooms.



The seating area with aluminum bleachers will have capacity of either 1,200 or 1,500, an increase over the current 750. Corvaia said final capacity is dependent on construction bid results. ADA seating will be located in the front rows.



The upper level will be a deck over the seating bowl and will have press, broadcast and gameday operations areas, as well as a viewing room that can be used for meetings and as a “VIP” area, Corvaia said. Flanking both sides will be exterior patios.



Brick and metal panels will comprise the exterior materials, with the look intended to complement the nearby Panzer Stadium and Pegula Ice Arena.





Artist’s rendering of the planned new Penn State Field Hockey Stadium. Image by Crawford Architects.



Field level will remain the same, and Corvaia said the project does not involve any work on the field itself.



Some field lighting will be relocated, but otherwise will stay unchanged.



Outside the entrance to the stadium, sidewalks will be replaced and new plantings — consisting of native bushes and low-level landscaping — will be installed.



Planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the land development plans.



Penn State Athletics and Office of Physical Plant representatives have not responded to requests for comment on the timeline for construction or cost.



The project is currently out for general construction bids.



Upgrades to the field hockey complex were among more than 20 renovation and new construction projects identified in Penn State Athletics 20-year facilities master plan released in 2017.



