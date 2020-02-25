



Surbiton guaranteed they will top the Investec Women’s Hockey League in England with back-to-back wins over the weekend with three games to spare.





They picked up a 5-2 victory at fourth places Buckingham on Saturday with Erica Sanders (2), Susie Catlin, Holly Payne and Hannah Martin the scorers for the league leaders with Natasha James and Lottie Porter on target for Buckingham.



On Sunday Surbiton picked up another three points with a 2-1 win at home against Holcombe. Lorna Jane Cruickshank gave the away side the lead in the first minute before Jenna Woolven and Alice Sharp both netted for Surbiton to secure the victory.



It continues their epic run of form this season with 14 wins and one draw from their 15 outings so far.



Hampstead & Westminster and East Grinstead also confirmed their places in the top four over the weekend. The former beat Holcombe 4-1 on Saturday.



A day later, EG beat H&W 2-1 thanks to two goals from Sophie Bray outdoing one from Joie Leigh. It leaves the final playoff spot on the line with Buckingham having a six point lead over Loughborough with three rounds to go.



In the English men’s competition, Surbiton are one win away from winning the regular season crown after they claimed four points out of six over the weekend.



On Saturday, they did drop points for just the second time this season when they drew 3-3 at home against the rising force of Old Georgians.



Ben Boon and Alan Forsyth gave Surbiton a 2-0 lead in the first 14 minutes before OGS fought back with Lee Morton and Matt Richards on the mark while James Royce’s effort saw the game at 3-2 entering the last 17 minutes.



The returning Sam Ward after his horror head injury, however, got the equaliser in the closing minutes.



Surbiton did return to winning ways on Sunday, picking up a 5-0 victory at East Grinstead. Luke Taylor, Arjan Drayton Chana, Alan Forsyth, James Royce and Rob Farrington all found the net for the away side.



It means a win next weekend against second last-placed side Brooklands MU will assure Surbiton of a regular season double.



Wimbledon and Hampstead & Westminster are assured of playoff places with Old Georgians in pole position to take fourth. They are five points ahead of Holcombe with a game in hand.



Euro Hockey League media release