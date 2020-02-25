This weekend saw Swansea Hockey Club travel to Portugal to compete in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge I.





Drawn in Pool B, they were up against tough competition on their opening day with games against FHC Akademik of Bulgaria and KPH Raca of Slovakia, which saw the Swansea side achieve a 3-3 draw and 4-1 win respectively.



An early start on the second day saw Swansea take on the Scottish representation and Pool leaders the Dundee Wanderers. Livvy Hoskins opened the scoring with a penalty corner in the 3’, adding to her seven-goal tally from the previous day.



The Wanderers came back with two quick goals, both from penalty corners in the tenth and eleventh minute, taking the score to 2-1 to the Scottish side. Hoskins then added to her collection with goals in the 16’ and 18’ taking the Welsh side back to a 3-2 lead. However, this was short lived, following two goals at the end of the second quarter and a third in the 26’, taking the final score to 5-3 for the Dundee side.



The club’s performance in the initial round, alongside the impressive goal tally from Livvy Hoskins, saw the Swansea side achieve second position in their Pool and move into the top half of the competition for the final matches.



Swansea faced the Irish side, Railway Union HC in the first of their final two games. Three goals from the Irish club in the first, second and third quarters put the Welsh club out of contention, but a consolation goal in the 25’ from Georgina Pitts made the final; score 3-1 to Railway Union.



The final game of the competition saw Swansea take on Kutaisi of Georgia, who had topped their earlier pool. Livvy Hoskins took charge early on, scoring from a penalty corner in the 7’, but this was matched by the Georgian club in the closing stages of the first quarter, taking the score to 1-1.



The score remained all square until Hoskins added 3 more to her already impressive goal tally, from two penalty corners and a field goal in the third quarter, taking the final score to 4-1.



The Swansea side achieved an impressive third place overall and Livvy Hoskins took top goal scorer of the competition with a total of 14 over the weekend.



Head Coach Gareth Terrett was delighted at his sides performance,



"We are excited to have performed so well and placed so highly. All the players worked hard and performed during the tournament. Livvy Hoskins top scoring exploits both from corners and open play was amazing. Well done to all."



Hockey Wales media release