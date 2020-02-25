



Ireland were the opposition as the England U16 Girls and Boys NAGS teams arrived at Lilleshall for their first test matches of the year, read below to see how the games played out:





U16 Girls

Game 1

England 5 - 0 Ireland (3 - 0 HT)

Martin 2’ FG

Plumb 11’ FG

Olorenshaw 27’ PC, 56’ FG

Morris-Adams 53’PC



England got off to a flying start with Sofia Martin converting with only two minutes on the clock after the ball had been turned over from an Ireland 16 yard hit out.



Lottie Bingham then combined well with Chloe Plumb as the latter deflected the ball into the back of the net from a good pass into the D to double England’s lead.



There was time for one more before the interval, Jess Olorenshaw’s flick finding the bottom right of the goal for a 3-0 advantage.



With a healthy lead intact, England twice netted inside the final quarter as Ericka Morris-Adams slapped the ball through the keeper’s legs from another successful penalty corner routine before Olorenshaw bagged her brace with a sweet strike from the top of the circle to secure a 5-0 victory.



Game 2

England 1 - 0 Ireland (1 - 0 HT)

Miller 34’ PC



The second match of the Test Series was a quieter affair with a solitary goal enough for England to take the victory. In a match which was evenly battled out, the only difference between the two teams was a deflected goal from Florence Miller just after half-time to ensure England would make it consecutive wins.



Ericka Morris-Adams, England U16 Girls Captain, gave her thoughts after the series: “In our first game a strong team faced Ireland and were aggressive from the first whistle. We had a high level of unit play with positive outcomes in the D, as solid defence also resulted in a clean sheet and five goals netted.



“In the second game, Ireland came out for revenge and our basics weren’t as tight as they needed to be. It was still a strong performance, we maintained our clean sheet record and managed to get the win.”





NAGS U16G v IRL



U16 Boys

Game 1

England 3 - Ireland 0 (3-0 HT)

Cotton 4’ FG

Cotton 13’ FG

King 26’ FG



England got off to the perfect start, Jacob Pengally’s strong drive down the left touchline providing a superb assist to Joe Cotton’s deflection inside the first five minutes of the match.



The team maintained the early pressure, Cotton getting his second of the match with a clean reverse hit taking England 2-0 up by the end of the first quarter.



Ollie King added to the tally as he finished a strongly worked team move up the right-hand side of the pitch with a strike which may have taken a slight deflection on its way in to give England an insurmountable lead.





NAGS U16B v IRL



Game 2

England 2 - Ireland 1 (1-1 HT)

Petter 22’ FG

Wilson 56’ FG

Ireland 12’ PC



The teams changed around for the second game with some that missed out in the first match receiving their first international cap.



It was Ireland that drew first blood with a goal from a short corner strike earning them the early advantage. As England got more into the game and completed short sharp passes, the pressure started to build and Will Petter showed some nifty stick skills to create space at the top of the D and finish with a strong reverse strike, to level the scores.



England played with more control in the second half, Rob Wilson taking advantage of this as he deflected Harvey Edwards’ ball into the back of the net with less than five minutes on the clock to secure a 2-1 win.



England U16 Boys Captain, Alex Chihota, commented after the second match: “It’s been a really pleasing performance for us, especially in our first set of games together where we’ve seen what we need to work on before our next set of matches against The Netherlands in April. It’s been a thoroughly beneficial camp and it’s nice to see us becoming more unified.”



Mark Bateman, England U16 Boys Coach, stated: “The boys have shown a high capacity to learn and responded well to a change of environment with the more intense and physical challenges presented by junior international hockey. It can be considered a simple game at the highest level and when the boys executed the basic skills and principles well, we played some effective hockey.”



England Hockey Board Media release