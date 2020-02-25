



Ireland were the opposition as the England U18 Girls and Boys NAGS teams arrived at Lilleshall for their first test matches of the year, read below to see how the games played out:





U18 Boys

Game 1

England 4 – 2 Ireland (3-1 HT)

Prentice 6’ FG

Nurse 10’ FG

Prentice 13’ FG

Holland 59’ FG

Ireland 25’ FG, 36’ PS



England started the game with real commitment, purpose and a high intensity which was rewarded after six minutes with an opportunist goal from Will Prentice after a flowing move down the right which involved Alfie Weaver and Dylan Holland. England continued to press well and another move down the right, instigated by James Vallely, led to Nick Nurse finishing from close range.



A 3-0 lead was achieved just before the end of the first quarter when Will Prentice picked up his second goal with a fine shot from top left of the D.



As the game became more even as it went on, the Irish got their first goal just before half-time, then went on to convert a stroke to make it 3-2 with a good response to the early deficit. However, despite both sides creating good chances, Ollie Shelton was able to set up Holland to clinch the game 4-2 in what was a very competitive game where England had performed well at times but also highlighted areas for improvement.



Game 2

England 2-2 Ireland (1-1 HT)

Lee-Browne 9’ PC

Mead 36’ FG

Ireland 11’ PS, 36’ FG



Though England had already come close through Will Mead, it was Ireland who took the early advantage when they converted a penalty stroke, although a well converted corner from Adam Lee-Browne brought the sides level minutes later.



England went ahead as Barney Bithell got around the right baseline to lay it off for an easy finish in front of the goal for Mead. However, the Irish responded quickly as they tucked away a rebound to restore parity.



The fourth quarter saw chances from both sides go to waste as neither was able to make the most of penalty corners in the late stages of the match with the game finishing level.



Head Coach Ali Addison commented after the second match: “It was a great series for us with lots of learning to be taken from it. At times there were some really strong performances, particularly in the first half of game one, but we now need to focus on increasing those periods of time of good quality hockey.”





NAGS U18G v IRL



U18 Girls

Game 1

England 2 – 1 Ireland (2-0 HT)

Hope 7’ PC

Emslie 27’ FG

Ireland 42’ FG



England started on the front foot, immediately putting pressure on the Ireland goal, and were rewarded with three penalty corners in quick succession, the third of which Rosie Hope dispatched to score her first international goal.



Sian Emslie doubled the score just before half-time, with England looking in control of the game.



Ireland came back strongly in the third quarter and got a goal back. With the hosts leading 2-1 going into the fourth quarter, the match was fiercely contested, but good defensive work meant no further goals were scored.



Game 2

England 8 - 2 Ireland (5-0)

Long 8’ FG

Swain 13’ FG

Chapple 15’ PC, 48’ PC

Alexander 17’ FG, 20’ FG

Gillgrass 51’ FG

Emslie 59’ FG

Ireland 33’ FG, 55’ FG



The second match started in much the same way as the first, but this time England were looking ruthless and converted more of their early chances, leaving Ireland chasing the game.



England maintained their cutting edge in front of goal, scoring six goals from open play, all bar one of which were scored by players new to this year's squad.



These were interspersed with two neat penalty corner goals from Kitty Chapple to earn an emphatic victory.



Head coach, Sarah Kelleher reflected on the matches: “It’s great to get started with playing international games and to see where the squad and individuals are in terms of their development and in preparation for the European’s in Russia this July.



“It was pleasing to see how connected the squad is becoming on and off the pitch and to convert their connected play into goals in the second game is a real positive to build on at this stage of the programme.



“The players embraced our theme for the camp: 'Finding Flow, Calm in the Chaos' - learning to self-organise and deal with the 'what if chaos scenarios' we put their way. It’s been a very promising start in our first series of international games.



England Hockey Board Media release